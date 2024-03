Texas Tech's Cade McGee started out the season struggling to get the bat going, carrying a .188 batting average on Feb. 23 ahead of a matchup against Texas Southern, but has broken out over the past few weeks for the Red Raiders.

McGee has always gotten on base, but a few multi-hit games with a couple of home runs with the latest coming on Tuesday night against Abilene Christian, the power has started to come on for the Gonzaga transfer third baseman.