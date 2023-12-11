Texas Tech continues to roar through its non-conference schedule. The Red Raiders currently stand 6-2, with their two losses coming to quality opponents in Villanova and Butler. After returning home and enjoying a blowout victory over Omaha last week, Tech’s next challenger enters United Supermarkets Arena in the form of Oral Roberts. The Golden Eagles, coached by first-year man Russell Springman, sit at 4-4 on the year after winning their last two outings against Tulsa and Ozark Christian.

“We’ve got a great Oral Roberts team coming into town, a team that knows how to win,” head coach Grant McCasland said in a press conference Monday morning. “They’ve proven that obviously, last year going undefeated in conference play. A lot of continuity with their program with coach (Russell) Springman, I’ve got a lot of personal respect for. And a guy on their staff who I’ve been friends with a long time, Sam Patterson’s been an assistant with them and you can tell they’ve got that winning DNA. They had a great win against Tulsa, took Kansas State into overtime.

“Their offense is really clicking, they’ve got a really good spacing plan, they put you in a lot of tough spots, our defense is gonna have to be tremendous against them. They don’t turn the ball over and they’ve got guys that can play individual one-on-one plays. Really gonna be a challenge for us defensively. Offensively, we’ve got to continue to take care of the basketball and get great shots.”

Oral Roberts’ continuity, as McCasland mentioned, has been tested this season in its first without previous head coach Paul Mills and star point guard Max Abmas. The Rockwall native anchored the Golden Eagles the last two seasons, averaging over 20 points per game in both campaigns. Abmas however, has moved on, having taken his talents to Austin to play his fifth season for Texas.

Stepping up in Abmas’ place has been Issac McBride, who used a junior season where he averaged 11.8 points a night as a springboard to a senior season where he is now ORU’s leading scorer (20.0 points/game) through eight games. With several key contributors from last season’s Golden Eagle squad no longer on the team, it has caused McBride to assume the leadership role in 2023-24.

“They’ve got great shooting and ball handling from the point of attack,” McCasland said of the ORU offense. “Anytime you can leverage defenses and get them on their heels, it’s just how do you guard the middle ball screen? McBride causes a lot of problems in the middle of the floor and get fouled. He can make twos, he can make threes, he’s great at distributing the basketball and they’ve got a good attack around him. But I think that’s the key to the start.”

Alongside McBride, DeShang Weaver is one of the few returners that Springman has at his disposal this season. A 6-foot-7 forward, Weaver is in his fifth season and has spent all five of his collegiate years in the confines of Tulsa. The Golden Eagles’ best kept secret though, is 6-foot-4 junior guard Jailen Bedford. Originally from Austin, Bedford spent two seasons at Trinidad State College in Colorado before transferring to ORU. After winning back-to-back NJCAA national championships at TSC, Bedford has been a consistent force for ORU this season, averaging 13 points/game and pulling down a little more than six boards a night.

“The thing they don’t do is they don’t turn it over, they get great shots and they shoot a great percentage (36.2 percent) from three,” McCasland said. “I think it’s how do you keep them out of the paint from one, getting fouled and then two, how do you contest shots without fouling them? You gotta be physical. Their experience, like (Kareem) Thompson, we actually used to scrimmage Oral Roberts previously, and I’ve seen Thompson since he was a freshman. He’s just a tough competitor. He can score inside, he can score outside. So how do you defend different positions like when Weaver’s playing a four spot and they’re picking-and-popping with him? They cause a lot of problems. How do you guard them in space and how do you continue to as they change who their personnel is? How do you adapt and make sure you contest all threes? Because that’s when they’re really dangerous is when they start making threes in space and that opens up driving lanes for them to get to the rim.”

Regardless of who Springman throws on the floor Tuesday night, the bigger concern for McCasland and the Red Raiders remains at the four-hole in the lineup, which has been vacated since Devan Cambridge suffered a season-ending injury against Omaha. With concerns about McCasland’s lack of trust for the three young forwards, KyeRon Lindsay, Robert Jennings and Eemeli Yalaho, this potentially opens the door for the Red Raiders to continue a small-ball trend that had been first headlined by Cambridge. Whether McCasland elects to bring in one of the young bigs or perhaps bring in Kerwin Walton or Chance McMillian off the bench is still up in the air

“We haven’t decided that,” McCasland said. “We’re gonna kind of take this all the way up to closer to game time and make sure that we know exactly what direction we’re gonna go. I think we’ve got a lot of great guys that can do it, guys that have played well. We haven’t made that decision yet. We actually changed it a couple times in practice to get a good look and we’ll have another walkthrough to give it a little bit more time.”



