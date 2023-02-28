Texas Tech closed out its regular season road schedule in Lawrence Tuesday night, suffering a 67-63 loss to Kansas. The loss leaves the Red Raiders scrambling with only one game left before the Big 12 Tournament. Entering the game, Kansas had won 39 straight games on Senior Night dating back to 1983.

The theme of the game was sloppy play in all aspects across the floor. After scoring the opening basket, the Red Raiders turned the ball over on four straight possessions. Combined with the turnovers, the poor play offensively extended into the shooting from Tech and the first half concluded with the Red Raiders shooting a miserable 31 percent from the field and an even more astounding nine percent from beyond the arc.

What allowed Tech to stay in the game, however, was equally weak play from the Jayhawks in the opening frame. The Jayhawks maintained a lead for much of the first half but were not without mistakes of their own. Kansas continuously missed open looks given to them by the Red Raiders. In his final game at Allen Fieldhouse, Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 21 points, but shot 0-5 from deep. Kansas finished the game shooting a poor 21.7 percent from the arc.

The miscues that plagued the Red Raiders in the first half were corrected out of the halftime interval. The shooting clip improved and Tech shot 15-29 (51 percent) and 2-5 (40 percent) from the three-point line. After shooting 1-7 in the opening stanza, Fardaws Aimaq turned it up in the second, and he chipped in 11 points to finish with 14 total to go along with 17 rebounds.

Aimaq and De’Vion Harmon had two separate opportunities to tie the game at 61 from the free throw line– Aimaq missed the first of a one-and-one and Harmon went 1-2 on his trip. Harmon finished with a team-high 15 points and Kevin Obanor contributed 14 points. Like most games this season for the Red Raiders, it was too little, too late.

The Red Raiders come back to Lubbock for senior day Saturday against Oklahoma State. Tip off for the contest against the Cowboys set for 5 p.m.



