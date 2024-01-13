Tech was able to avoid complete catastrophe on the offensive end, shooting 36 percent (20-55) from the field and 20 percent (5-25) from the three-point line. The shooting performance was the team’s worst all season, and from the arc was the lowest it had shot since an 18 percent showing in the second game of the season.

After trailing for most of the second half, Tech snatched the lead with 30 seconds remaining, its first time being ahead in the contest since 4:38 left in the first half. The Red Raiders outscored K-State 9-2 in the final three minutes of the game to claim the victory, with Joe Toussaint coming to the rescue with an and-1 layup and free throw to seal the win for good.

The fiasco of Jan. 13 in Lubbock started with two Big 12 unbeatens and ended with Texas Tech walking away with a still-unblemished record, as the Red Raiders beat the WIldcats 60-59 Saturday. The Red Raiders moved to 3-0 in conference play and won both games of a two-night homestand, having defeated Oklahoma State Tuesday.

Darrion Williams was critical down the stretch, scoring five of Tech’s nine during the run, three of those coming from the free throw line. The Red Raiders as a team shot 10-11 from the line in the second half, as they continue to be one of the Big 12’s best from the charity stripe.

Toussaint’s free throw gave the Red Raiders the lead, giving K-State the last shot, entrusting the potential game-winner to Tylor Perry with 7.7 seconds remaining. The North Texas transfer put up a mid-paint fadeaway, which missed wide, but debate ensued as the clock did not start upon the inbound. Following brief deliberation from the officials, the game was called.

In the early onset, it would have seemed that Tech was on the verge of snatching the game by its scruff. The Wildcats were reeling in a 22-13 deficit that had been carved out by a three-pointer from Kerwin Walton. Perry had other ideas, as he proceeded to nail a trifecta of triples followed by a fourth from Arthur Kaluma.

Perry dropped another in the bucket from deep and a trey from Cam Carter propelled the Wildcats to a huge 20-0 surge to close the half. Despite turning the ball over 12 times in the first stanza, K-State’s barrage from beyond the arc put Tech on its heels coming out of intermission. The hot night was subdued, however. After firing at a 62 percent clip from deep in the first half, the Wildcats were held 2-10 in the second, Perry going 0-4 in the process.

The Red Raiders finished with four scorers in the double-figures, Toussaint led the way with 12 points, seven coming in the second half. Warren Washington contributed 11, scoring nine in the final 20 minutes to eclipse 1,000 points for his career. Williams and Pop Isaacs added 10 apiece in the win.

A concern heading into the night was the Red Raiders' ability to keep up on the glass, which was tested throughout the night. Prodded to be the more physical team, Grant McCasland's Tech squad outrebounded the Wildcats 23-13 in the second half, with 10 of those coming on the offensive glass.

With a 3-0 record in the book, Tech will face its highest-ranked opponent of the season next, heading to Houston to take on the now-No. 2 Cougars Jan. 17. Tip off at the Fertitta Center is set for 8:00 p.m.