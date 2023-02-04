A second half drought and faulty defense was the theme in Tech’s 89-62 loss to Baylor Saturday in Waco. After trailing by only four going into the halftime interval, the Red Raiders were unable to keep up with the offensive prowess of the Bears.

The efforts of De’Vion Harmon, who put up a team-high 20 points on an 8-18 shooting clip from the field, were not echoed by many other Red Raiders. The fire that lit Tech’s offense in the first half disappeared in the second with numerous offensive possessions stalling. The lone help for Harmon came from Jaylon Tyson, as the sophomore chipped in a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. No other Red Raider finished the game in double-digits.

A team 50 percent shooting percentage at halftime dissipated, as Tech shot a meager 37 percent from the field in the second half of play,

Several turnovers from Tech in the opening minutes out of intermission allowed the Bears to open up the Red Raider defense. Several runs extended the lead to double-digits, which eventually grew to as much as 30. Jalen Bridges came alive in the second half of action for Baylor, and the big man finished with 16 of his 18 points coming in the second period. Bridges found many open looks down low with Tech attempting to focus on the three-point line.

The trio of Bridges, Keyonte George and Adam Flagler gave the Red Raiders fits, and combined for 48 points.

Baylor poured in 51 points as a team in the second half of play and finished the game 10-24 from beyond the arc, with six of those made in the second half.

After showing some promise in the last two games, Saturday’s loss leaves Tech scrambling ahead of a trip to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State Wednesday.



