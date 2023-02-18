Texas Tech managed to grab its third-straight victory, this time coming against West Virginia in Morgantown Saturday. The win gives the Red Raiders their first road decision during Big 12 play.

Saturday’s contest marked the return to the floor for Tech freshman Pop Isaacs. Isaacs had missed the last six contests after suffering an ankle injury in the Red Raiders’ first matchup against the Mountaineers Jan. 25. Isaacs made an immediate impact by hitting two three-balls in the first half, en route to a 15 point performance.

Taking the lead in the Red Raider offense was Jaylon Tyson, who shot the lights out from the field. Silky smooth handling and effective finishing was the recipe for Tyson in a 27 point showing on an 11-15 clip from the field. The performance from the sophomore gave him a new career-high in points.

In the WVU corner stood Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson. Stevenson torched the Red Raiders for 27 points and shot 6-14 from beyond the arc. Johnson found himself to be the unsung scoring option for the Mountaineers with Tech struggling to contain Stevenson. Johnson finished with 20 points in the loss.

It appeared as if WVU was on its way to victory, with Stevenson being the catalyst for an 8-0 run in the middle of the second half to give the Mountaineers some cushion. Big buckets from Isaacs and Robert Jennings got Tech back into the contest. Free throws from Fardaws Aimaq gave the Red Raiders the lead with six minutes left and it was a lead WVU could not squander. Despite shooting a horrid 2-11 from the field, Aimaq came in clutch down the stretch for Tech and was able to salvage a double-double. After hitting the foul shots to give the Red Raiders the lead in the second half, Aimaq continued to excel and finished a perfect 10-10 from the stripe. The senior scored the final eight points of the game for Tech.

The Red Raiders road from here leads to Norman where a date with the Sooners is set for Tuesday.



