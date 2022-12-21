Texas Tech has officially inked one of the best recruiting classes in program history.

Sort it by stars, rankings, other Power 5 offers, by any metric this class stands up to any other in Red Raider history.

Another area this class stands out is athletically. It's not some big secret to say that one of the main focuses for Joey McGuire, James Blanchard and the coaches was increasing team speed across the board. Clearly, by looking at the stats, they have successfully done that in spades.

Taking a look around the Big 12, including the four new incoming members, here are the top 20 signees in the 100 meter dash in the conference.

*These are all commits as of the morning of 12/21/22, and do not include any new signing day additions*