{{ timeAgo('2022-12-21 10:29:32 -0600') }} football

Tech signs fastest class in the Big 12, maybe the country?

Ben Golan
Staff Writer
Texas Tech has officially inked one of the best recruiting classes in program history.

Sort it by stars, rankings, other Power 5 offers, by any metric this class stands up to any other in Red Raider history.

Another area this class stands out is athletically. It's not some big secret to say that one of the main focuses for Joey McGuire, James Blanchard and the coaches was increasing team speed across the board. Clearly, by looking at the stats, they have successfully done that in spades.

Taking a look around the Big 12, including the four new incoming members, here are the top 20 signees in the 100 meter dash in the conference.

*These are all commits as of the morning of 12/21/22, and do not include any new signing day additions*

100 meter dash
Name Position School 100 meter time

Jaquaize Pettaway

WR

Oklahoma

10.41

Ryan Niblett

WR

Texas

10.41

Tay'Shawn Wilson

DB

Baylor

10.42

Carl Williams IV

DB

Baylor

10.49

Jordan Sanford

DB

Texas Tech

10.55

Macho Stevenson

DB

Texas Tech

10.59

TJ West

WR

Texas Tech

10.74

Jmaury Davis

ATH

Texas Tech

10.74

Jarred Sample

WR

Kansas

10.78

Camron Heard

WR

Oklahoma State

10.80

Parker Jenkins

RB

Houston

10.84

Surahz Buncom

WR

Kansas

10.84

Donovan McIntosh

DB

Kansas State

10.84

Makari Vickers

DB

Oklahoma

10.89

Michael Patterson

DB

Houston

10.91

Abu Sama III

ATH

Iowa State

10.91

Miquel Dingle Jr.

LB

Texas Tech

10.92

Warren Roberson

DB

TCU

11.0

Michael Parkes

WR

Iowa State

11.01

Beni Ngoyi

WR

Iowa State

11.02

Of the top 20 fastest recruits coming into the Big 12 in the 100 meter, here are the amount by school:

- Texas Tech 5

- Iowa State 3

- Kansas 2

- Houston 2

- Baylor 2

- Oklahoma 2

- Texas 1

- Oklahoma State 1

- TCU 1

- Kansas State 1

So the 100 meter is one event, and not everyone runs it. Lets take a look at the 200 meter standings for the top 20 recruits in the conference...

200 meter dash
Name Position School 200 meter time

Jaquaize Pettaway

WR

Oklahoma

20.81

Ryan Niblett

WR

Texas

21.25

Macho Stevenson

DB

Texas Tech

21.37

TJ West

WR

Texas Tech

21.39

Tay'Shawn Wilson

DB

Baylor

21.4

Kanijal Thomas

DB

Kansas State

21.62

Jordan Sanford

DB

Texas Tech

21.74

Michael Patterson

DB

Houston

21.80

Donovan McIntosh

DB

Kansas State

21.94

LeVar Thornton Jr

ATH

Baylor

22.02

Miquel Dingle Jr

LB

Texas Tech

22.05

Makari Vickers

DB

Oklahoma

22.14

Carson Hansen

ATH

Iowa State

22.17

Caden Jenkins

DB

Baylor

22.31

Keyon Brown

WR

Oklahoma

22.35

DJ Crest

WR

Texas Tech

22.38

Lardarius Webb

DB

Oklahoma State

22.42

Abu Sama III

ATH

Iowa State

22.43

Brenden Jordan

DB

Texas Tech

22.45

Derion Gullette

LB

Texas

22.63

Of the top 20 fastest recruits coming into the Big 12 in the 200 meter, here are the amount by school:

- Texas Tech 6

- Oklahoma 3

- Baylor 3

- Kansas State 2

- Iowa State 2

- Texas 2

- Houston 1

- Oklahoma State 1

In short, Texas Tech's season - the best in Lubbock since 2009 - combined with what this staff is doing in recruiting should have any Texas Tech fan extremely excited about the future of this football program.

These coaches are bringing in serious talent, and not only that, these talented athletes are simply faster and more athletic than the competition.

It's not charted in this article, but Texas Tech is also bringing in the two best hurdlers in the conference, three of the top 10 in the long jump, etc. and on and on it goes.

Special things are happening in West Texas.

