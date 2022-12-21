Tech signs fastest class in the Big 12, maybe the country?
Texas Tech has officially inked one of the best recruiting classes in program history.
Sort it by stars, rankings, other Power 5 offers, by any metric this class stands up to any other in Red Raider history.
Another area this class stands out is athletically. It's not some big secret to say that one of the main focuses for Joey McGuire, James Blanchard and the coaches was increasing team speed across the board. Clearly, by looking at the stats, they have successfully done that in spades.
Taking a look around the Big 12, including the four new incoming members, here are the top 20 signees in the 100 meter dash in the conference.
*These are all commits as of the morning of 12/21/22, and do not include any new signing day additions*
|Name
|Position
|School
|100 meter time
|
Jaquaize Pettaway
|
WR
|
Oklahoma
|
10.41
|
Ryan Niblett
|
WR
|
Texas
|
10.41
|
Tay'Shawn Wilson
|
DB
|
Baylor
|
10.42
|
Carl Williams IV
|
DB
|
Baylor
|
10.49
|
Jordan Sanford
|
DB
|
Texas Tech
|
10.55
|
Macho Stevenson
|
DB
|
Texas Tech
|
10.59
|
TJ West
|
WR
|
Texas Tech
|
10.74
|
Jmaury Davis
|
ATH
|
Texas Tech
|
10.74
|
Jarred Sample
|
WR
|
Kansas
|
10.78
|
Camron Heard
|
WR
|
Oklahoma State
|
10.80
|
Parker Jenkins
|
RB
|
Houston
|
10.84
|
Surahz Buncom
|
WR
|
Kansas
|
10.84
|
Donovan McIntosh
|
DB
|
Kansas State
|
10.84
|
Makari Vickers
|
DB
|
Oklahoma
|
10.89
|
Michael Patterson
|
DB
|
Houston
|
10.91
|
Abu Sama III
|
ATH
|
Iowa State
|
10.91
|
Miquel Dingle Jr.
|
LB
|
Texas Tech
|
10.92
|
Warren Roberson
|
DB
|
TCU
|
11.0
|
Michael Parkes
|
WR
|
Iowa State
|
11.01
|
Beni Ngoyi
|
WR
|
Iowa State
|
11.02
Of the top 20 fastest recruits coming into the Big 12 in the 100 meter, here are the amount by school:
- Texas Tech 5
- Iowa State 3
- Kansas 2
- Houston 2
- Baylor 2
- Oklahoma 2
- Texas 1
- Oklahoma State 1
- TCU 1
- Kansas State 1
So the 100 meter is one event, and not everyone runs it. Lets take a look at the 200 meter standings for the top 20 recruits in the conference...
|Name
|Position
|School
|200 meter time
|
Jaquaize Pettaway
|
WR
|
Oklahoma
|
20.81
|
Ryan Niblett
|
WR
|
Texas
|
21.25
|
Macho Stevenson
|
DB
|
Texas Tech
|
21.37
|
TJ West
|
WR
|
Texas Tech
|
21.39
|
Tay'Shawn Wilson
|
DB
|
Baylor
|
21.4
|
Kanijal Thomas
|
DB
|
Kansas State
|
21.62
|
Jordan Sanford
|
DB
|
Texas Tech
|
21.74
|
Michael Patterson
|
DB
|
Houston
|
21.80
|
Donovan McIntosh
|
DB
|
Kansas State
|
21.94
|
LeVar Thornton Jr
|
ATH
|
Baylor
|
22.02
|
Miquel Dingle Jr
|
LB
|
Texas Tech
|
22.05
|
Makari Vickers
|
DB
|
Oklahoma
|
22.14
|
Carson Hansen
|
ATH
|
Iowa State
|
22.17
|
Caden Jenkins
|
DB
|
Baylor
|
22.31
|
Keyon Brown
|
WR
|
Oklahoma
|
22.35
|
DJ Crest
|
WR
|
Texas Tech
|
22.38
|
Lardarius Webb
|
DB
|
Oklahoma State
|
22.42
|
Abu Sama III
|
ATH
|
Iowa State
|
22.43
|
Brenden Jordan
|
DB
|
Texas Tech
|
22.45
|
Derion Gullette
|
LB
|
Texas
|
22.63
Of the top 20 fastest recruits coming into the Big 12 in the 200 meter, here are the amount by school:
- Texas Tech 6
- Oklahoma 3
- Baylor 3
- Kansas State 2
- Iowa State 2
- Texas 2
- Houston 1
- Oklahoma State 1
In short, Texas Tech's season - the best in Lubbock since 2009 - combined with what this staff is doing in recruiting should have any Texas Tech fan extremely excited about the future of this football program.
These coaches are bringing in serious talent, and not only that, these talented athletes are simply faster and more athletic than the competition.
It's not charted in this article, but Texas Tech is also bringing in the two best hurdlers in the conference, three of the top 10 in the long jump, etc. and on and on it goes.
Special things are happening in West Texas.