GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma

WHEN: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Feb. 8

WATCH IT ON: ESPN+

SERIES HISTORY: Oklahoma State leads 38-23

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: OKLAHOMA STATE

2021-2022 RECORD: 15-15 (Big 12 8-10)

HEAD COACH: Mike Boynton Jr.

2022-2023 RECORD: 14-9 (Big 12 5-5

The matchup that has been a long time coming, Tech is set to play Oklahoma State Wednesday night in Stillwater. The Red Raiders have already started to play opponents twice before even getting the chance to make it out to play the Cowboys. Tech and OSU split the series a season ago.

The Cowboys have had an up-and-down season, particularly in Big 12 play. OSU currently sits at 5-5 in conference play and are riding three-straight overall wins ahead of the matchup with the Red Raiders. The Cowboys have marquee wins over TCU and sweep of Oklahoma. However, OSU guard Avery Anderson III was ruled out indefinitely with a wrist injury, so that could lead to a damper for the Cowboys moving forward.

COWBOYS TO WATCH

KALIB BOONE

The recently named Big 12 Player of the Week, Boone is the leading scorer for the Cowboys. The 6-foot-9 senior lives in the paint and averages 12.2 points/game on a 61.5 percent shooting from the field. Boone has scored double-digits in nine of the last 10 games for OSU, including 25 in the latest win against TCU.

CALEB ASBERRY

Asberry is another weapon that coach Mike Boynton has in his arsenal. In the Cowboys’ last game against TCU, Asberry put up a solid 19 points on 3-6 shooting from beyond the arc. Asberry’s play has been a bit of a roller coaster this year for OSU, but that fits the mold of the team.

BRYCE THOMPSON

A 6-foot-6 guard from Tulsa, Thompson is a streaky shooter. Thompson’s best performance of the season came against Kansas Dec. 31 in a two-point loss where he shot 7-10 from beyond the arc. Though he hasn’t been able to replicate that performance since, Thompson should be someone to look out for.



