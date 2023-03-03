GAME DETAILS

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

WHEN: Saturday, 5 p.m., Mar. 4

WATCH IT ON: ESPN2

PREVIOUS MEETING: Oklahoma State 71-68

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: OKLAHOMA STATE

2022-2023 RECORD: 16-14 (7-10 Big 12)

HEAD COACH: Mike Boynton

PROJECTED BRACKETOLOGY SEED: FIRST FOUR OUT

Texas Tech returns to Lubbock with its tournament hopes mostly dashed following a disappointing loss in Lawrence to Kansas. The Red Raiders will play host to Oklahoma State on senior night in the final home game of the season at the United Supermarkets Arena. Tech will look to start a run ahead of next week's Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.

Oklahoma State were the victors in the previous meeting between the two sides, as the Cowboys hit a putback layup just before the buzzer sounded to put away the Red Raiders. That contest against Tech was the fourth in a string of five-straight wins through the middle of February. After the five-game winning streak however, the Cowboys have been on the wrong end of five-straight losses with their tournament hopes suffering in the process. OSU currently sits as a “First Four Out” team, and will be hoping to make a run in the conference tournament next week.

COWBOYS TO WATCH

BRYCE THOMPSON

Thompson put up his best performance of the Big 12 slate when the Red Raiders came into Stillwater Feb. 8. The 6-foot-6 senior hoisted up a game-high 21 points on an efficient 9-16 shooting clip from the field to go along with 3-5 beyond the arc. Thompson is .2 points/game away from being the Cowboys’ leading scorer (11.7 points/game), and has stepped up in the absence of star point guard Avery Anderson.

KALIB BOONE

A real hit-or-miss kind of guy, Boone has seen the highs and lows of his own game throughout the season, especially in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders mostly kept Boone in check in the first matchup, holding the 6-foot-9 forward to nine points on 2-6 shooting from the field. While Boone’s play could have been the byproduct of Thompson taking the reins on the offense, Tech shouldn’t count on this being the case again.

JOHN-MICHAEL WRIGHT

For those of you who may not recall, Wright was the player that put away Tech in Stillwater that fateful night of the first matchup. Wright’s putback layup was the biggest part of a rather uneventful eight point performance, but since then he has seen his production increase in a big way. Wright is averaging 14.6 points/game over the last six contests, including a 17 point outing against Baylor Monday.