GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

WHEN: 8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17

WATCH IT ON: ESPNU

SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech leads 80-59

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: BAYLOR

2021-2022 RECORD: 27-7 (Big 12 14-4)

HEAD COACH: Scott Drew

2022-2023 RECORD: 12-5 (Big 12 2-3)

Texas Tech returns to Lubbock still hunting for its first Big 12 win after a tough loss at Texas. The Red Raiders’ next opportunity to grab the elusive victory will come against No. 21 Baylor Tuesday night.

The Red Raiders saw success against Baylor last season, sweeping the season series versus Scott Drew’s Bears. After dropping the first three games of its Big 12 slate, Baylor has begun to hit its stride by winning back-to-back contests. The Bears were selected as the preseason favorite in the Big 12.

Tech will look to salvage its hopes of being competitive in conference and the possibility of a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

BEARS TO WATCH:

KEYONTE GEORGE

George is the Bears’ leading scorer (17.2 per game) and is one of the premier freshmen in the country. A projected lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, George will look to bounce back after an 8 point performance against Oklahoma State.

ADAM FLAGLER

A Preseason All-Big 12 selection, Flagler is the ringleader of the Bears’ offense. Flagler leads Baylor in assists (5.3 per game), while also shooting the team-high percentage from beyond the arc at 47.9 percent.

JALEN BRIDGES

The 6-foot-7 West Virginia transfer had a bit of a slump before Big 12 play, but has since stepped up his game. Bridges has teetered around a double-double consistently and even garnered one against his former school Jan. 11.



