Texas Tech was able to steal away another top-15 win Saturday night with an upset 71-63 victory against Kansas State Saturday night in Lubbock. Unlike the last time the two met in Manhattan, the Red Raiders were able to ride a halftime lead en route to a win.

Saturday’s contest marked the return to the floor for Tech big man Fardaws Aimaq, who had previously been dealing with a foot injury. What Aimaq lacked in offensive production, he made up for on the defensive end as his size provided a challenge for the Wildcats down low.

After putting up an abysmal performance against Oklahoma State, Lamar Washington brought a fire to the court and finished with a career-high five steals on the night. The freshman committed four turnovers of his own, but performed well otherwise offensively and finished as Tech’s second-leading scorer with 13 points. Washington and fellow Red Raiders were pests all night long, and the first half saw Tech force 14 turnovers from the Wildcats. K-State went on to turn the ball over a total of 23 times, the most in a game since Jan. 14 against TCU. The Red Raiders were able to capitalize on those turnovers and scored 28 points off them.

De’Vion Harmon was able to shrug off an 0-6 start from the field and salvaged a 20 point performance on 7-16 shooting in the victory.

Markquis Nowell served as the heartbeat of K-State. Despite a poor night shooting the ball, Nowell managed to chip in 18 points on 5-19 shooting, including 1-10 from deep. The Wildcats were able to bring the deficit within a single point with 3:57 remaining in the game, but the Red Raiders recovered on a put-back layup from Jaylon Tyson and a jumper from Harmon for breathing room late. Free throws from Kevin Obanor, who struggled all night prior, iced the game for the Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders will wrap up a quick two-game home stretch when Texas rolls into Lubbock Monday night.