After snapping an eight-game losing streak against LSU, Texas Tech managed to keep the ball rolling with a come-from-behind 80-77 overtime win against No. 12 Iowa State. The win cemented the Red Raiders’ first win in the gauntlet that is the Big 12 conference.

Trailing at one point by as many as 23, the Red Raiders staged a valiant comeback that spanned over the final 12:30 of regulation.

Tech’s Kevin Obanor surpassed the 2,000 career points mark in a 24 point performance. A three-pointer from the super-senior brought the game within two points and provided the gateway for De’Vion Harmon to tie the game with free throws. Obanor also shot 11-15 from the foul stripe, including the two free-throws to ice the game.

Harmon made his presence known down the stretch of the contest, and despite only making five shots all game, the buckets he did contribute were when Tech needed them most.

Iowa State was nearly without the abilities of Caleb Grill, who had missed the Cyclones’ previous two games with an injury of his own. Grill did suit up for ISU and was inserted in the starting lineup, and the senior guard wasted no time torching the Tech defense. Grill was scalding from the three-point line and at the end of the first half he was 5-6 from the arc for a crisp 15 points. Grill was a matchup nightmare for Tech and found himself open on almost every shot he took. Grill finished the game with 24 points with all of his 8 of his 12 field goal attempts coming from beyond the arc.

The downfall for the Cyclones however, was carelessness with the ball as 13 second-half turnovers served as the catalyst for the Tech comeback.

Also giving the Red Raiders a boost was the intensity and effort of Jaylon Tyson, who contributed nine of his 11 points in the second half/overtime on a cool 3-4 shooting clip overall.

The Red Raiders return to action when they head to Waco to take on Baylor Saturday at 12 p.m.



