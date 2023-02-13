For the second-straight game, Texas Tech was able to put together a complete game, this time to knock off No. 6 Texas 74-67 Monday night in Lubbock. The win gives the Red Raiders their first against a top-10 team this season, and Tech’s third Big 12 win.

The Red Raiders wasted no time jumping on the Longhorns and came screaming out of the gates to a 7-0 lead. Texas responded however, and the teams exchanged the lead several times throughout the first half.

Separation appeared for Tech to close the first half as a deep heave from De’Vion Harmon gave the Red Raiders a nine-point lead heading into the break. The buzzer-beating three-pointer from Harmon highlighted a first half which saw the senior put up 21 points. Harmon eventually finished with a career-high 25 points.

For every punch Tech threw, Texas had an answer and remained competitive throughout the contest. This came largely as the result of the play of star point guard Marcus Carr, who finished with 23 points on 7-15 shooting from the field.

After leading by as many as 13 points in the second half, Tech slowly watched the lead slip away and the Longhorns crept back into the game. With the game knotted at 64 apiece late, a six-point spurt powered by Kevin Obanor and Fardaws Aimaq gave Tech a lead it would not lose again.

After the explosion from Harmon in the first half, Obanor and Aimaq took control in the second and combined for 18 points in the final frame. The Red Raiders shot an unprecedented 7-14 from the three-point line. 50 percent is the best percentage at home from beyond the arc for Tech since Dec. 27.

The Red Raiders will look to make it three-straight Saturday when they make the noble voyage to Morgantown to take on West Virginia.



