Garden City C.C. offensive lineman J'Marion Gooch has had an interesting journey from his status as an outstanding high school prospect in the 2021 class to today.

Coming out of King's Academy in Seymour, Tennessee, Gooch initially committed to Auburn, then Tennessee, and finally signed with Missouri late in the process. In mid-August entering what was supposed to be his freshman season, Gooch was "medically disqualified to play at Missouri because of an undisclosed issue that surfaced in a physical".

A few months later in February 2022, Gooch's son was born, J’Marion Gooch Jr. All the while Gooch stayed in shape, and he played the 2023 season back at the JUCO level.

Gooch was a surprise addition for Red Raider fans, as he visited Lubbock under the radar and on Tuesday afternoon announced his commitment to Texas Tech.

Gooch, who earned KJCCCC Honorable Mention All-Conference honors following the 2023 season, chose the Red Raiders' preferred walk-on offer over full rides from the likes of Austin Peay, Incarnate Word, Louisiana, UMass, South Dakota and others.

He says it was a strong relationship with Texas Tech wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Justin "Juice" Johnson that helped his decision.

"I have a good relationship with coach Juice (Johnson), and I feel like the style of offense they run will fit me perfectly.

We've been knowing each other for a little bit, a couple months. He's from the same area that I'm from so he knows people that I know and relate to. So it's like on a deeper connection."