Tech picks up 6'9" JUCO offensive lineman J'Marion Gooch
Garden City C.C. offensive lineman J'Marion Gooch has had an interesting journey from his status as an outstanding high school prospect in the 2021 class to today.
Coming out of King's Academy in Seymour, Tennessee, Gooch initially committed to Auburn, then Tennessee, and finally signed with Missouri late in the process. In mid-August entering what was supposed to be his freshman season, Gooch was "medically disqualified to play at Missouri because of an undisclosed issue that surfaced in a physical".
A few months later in February 2022, Gooch's son was born, J’Marion Gooch Jr. All the while Gooch stayed in shape, and he played the 2023 season back at the JUCO level.
Gooch was a surprise addition for Red Raider fans, as he visited Lubbock under the radar and on Tuesday afternoon announced his commitment to Texas Tech.
Gooch, who earned KJCCCC Honorable Mention All-Conference honors following the 2023 season, chose the Red Raiders' preferred walk-on offer over full rides from the likes of Austin Peay, Incarnate Word, Louisiana, UMass, South Dakota and others.
He says it was a strong relationship with Texas Tech wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Justin "Juice" Johnson that helped his decision.
"I have a good relationship with coach Juice (Johnson), and I feel like the style of offense they run will fit me perfectly.
We've been knowing each other for a little bit, a couple months. He's from the same area that I'm from so he knows people that I know and relate to. So it's like on a deeper connection."
Gooch was able to visit Tech and though it was a short visit, it helped get him acclimated to his future home.
"It felt like home. I was only there for a day though, I wasn't really there the whole time. I had stuff to do for school and everything. But from what I did see, I liked everything."
While most players don't exactly dream of going JUCO, Gooch says he enjoyed his time at Garden City C.C. and that it was something he personally needed to go through.
"I feel like I needed it. It helped me build a lot with my character and how I look different at the game."
Alex Lines, a 2024 tight end out of Garden City C.C., also recently committed to Texas Tech but Gooch says he hasn't had a chance to connect with his teammate about that quite yet.
Committed and done with the process, Gooch says Tech fans should expect to receive "a good quality player, and just know that I'm coming".