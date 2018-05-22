Texas Tech made the top-10 for Carlsbad, N.M., offensive tackle Taylor Miterko. Arizona State, Colorado, TCU, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Baylor, Oregon and Washington also made the cut for the three-star prospect.

Several factors playing a role: Miterko said he is strongly considering the Red Raiders because the school offers his major, the strength of the Big 12 and his strong relationship with coaches Brandon Jones and Clay McGuire.