Tech looks to make a statement against Baylor
GAME DETAILS:
WHERE: Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas
WHEN: Saturday, 12 p.m., Feb. 4
WATCH IT ON: CBS
PREVIOUS MEETING: Baylor 81-74
WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: BAYLOR
2021-2022 RECORD: 27-7 (Big 12 14-4
HEAD COACH: Scott Drew
2022-2023 RECORD: 16-6 (Big 12 5-4)
On the heels of a resounding comeback against Iowa State, Texas Tech will look to stay on the positive side of a final score when it travels to take on Baylor. The Red Raiders will look to make it three straight wins and hope to walk out of Ferrell Center with a win in back-to-back seasons. Winning in Waco for a second consecutive season would be the first time Tech has done it since the 2004 and 2005 seasons.
Since the previous meeting with the Red Raiders, the Bears have seen success, finding wins against Oklahoma, No. 9 Kansas and Arkansas. In its last game however, the Bears fell victim to Texas. The recipe for success in Scott Drew’s teams is behind the three-point line, and it will be up to Tech to try and get stops outside.
BEARS TO WATCH
KEYONTE GEORGE
There is not much else to say about George that has not been said already. The prolific freshman is almost a lock to be an NBA lottery selection following this season and has dazzled this campaign. In the first matchup between Tech and Baylor, George put on a clinic, racking up 27 points in the contest including 13 straight on his own to open the second half.
LJ CRYER
Cryer is an electric guard who finds his most efficient looks from downtown. Since Big 12 play has started, Cryer has elevated his shooting percentages to 45 percent from the field and 46 percent from the arc in conference play. In the previous meeting against the Red Raiders, Cryer was perfect, shooting 4-4 from the three-point line in an 18 point performance.
JALEN BRIDGES
Bridges continues to be a force down low for the Bears. Bridges brings to the table a solid scoring option and a reliable rebounder. Bridges has scored double-digits in 9 of the last 10 games, including 14 against the Red Raiders.
