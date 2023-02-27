GAME DETAILS

WHERE: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas

WHEN: Tuesday, 8 p.m., Feb. 28

WATCH IT ON: ESPN

PREVIOUS MEETING: Kansas 75-72

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: KANSAS

HEAD COACH: Bill Self

2022-2023 RECORD: 24-5 (12-4 Big 12)

PROJECTED BRACKETOLOGY SEED: WEST NO. 1

Texas Tech climbs into Allen Fieldhouse coming off the heels of a potentially season-sinking loss to TCU this past Saturday. Scenarios for the Red Raiders to make the tournament have become drastically more dramatic, and the center of a majority of them requires winning in Lawrence Tuesday night. Easier said than done for a program that hasn’t won in The Phog since 2018.

The Jayhawks since their previous meeting against Tech have asserted themselves as one of the leading contenders for the national championship and are most likely on the trajectory for a No. 1 seed heading into March. After going on an astounding three-game skid in the early runnings of conference play, Kansas has won eight of its last nine contests, including six straight. The Jayhawks are not completely immune to a slip up however, as they only won their last game against West Virginia by two in the same arena that will host the Red Raiders.

JAYHAWKS TO WATCH

JALEN WILSON

A candidate for many of the nation’s POTY awards, Wilson is the heart and soul of the Jayhawks out on the wing. At 19.6 points/game and 8.6 rebounds/game, Wilson is both the leading scorer and leading rebounder on the Kansas team. In the previous meeting against Tech, Wilson put forth a solid effort of 16 points on 6-16 shooting. At 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, Wilson is capable of scoring in multiple areas and is an above-average defender.

GRADEY DICK

Arguably the best freshman in the conference (sorry Keyonte George), Dick is a pure scoring threat for the Jayhawks night in and night out. Also listed 6-foot-8, Dick has proven himself to be most deadly at the three-point arc, where he is a consistent 41 percent shooter. Dick is averaging 19 a game in his last four games and will look to keep his groove going.

KEVIN MCCULLAR

You know this guy. Everybody knows this guy. In his return to Lubbock, McCullar was effectively shut down, save for the three-pointer with a minute left that basically served as the dagger. A true defensive stopper, McCullar leads the Jayhawks in steals with 2.1/game and averages almost a block per game also.



