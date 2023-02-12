GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

WHEN: Monday, 8 p.m., Feb. 13

WATCH IT ON: ESPN

PREVIOUS MEETING: Texas 72-70

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: TEXAS

HEAD COACH: Rodney Terry (Interim)

2022-2023 RECORD: 20-5 (Big 12 9-3)

Texas Tech will look to replicate the magic of Saturday night’s win over Kansas State when Texas rolls into town Monday night. In the previous matchup between the two, the Red Raiders held a double-digit lead in the second half that slipped away to the Longhorns. Tech was, however, able to put together a complete game against the Wildcats last time out, and if the Red Raiders want to win they will need to replicate that formula for success.

Texas has found themselves the victors of several important games since its first meeting with the Red Raiders in Austin. Wins against Baylor on Jan. 30 and K-State Feb. 4 propelled the Longhorns to No. 5 in the AP Poll, which is where they sit at the time of this writing. A nationally televised rivalry game in Lubbock has the ingredients for a classic.

LONGHORNS TO WATCH:

MARCUS CARR

Carr is the engine of the Texas offense. The fifth-year senior is the Longhorns’ leading scorer at 16.9 points/game while also leading the team in assists with 4.0/game. In the previous matchup against the Red Raiders, the Canadian lit up the scoreboard for 20 points but did so while shooting 4-13 from the three-point line.

SIR’JABARI RICE

Rice has seen his game take a tremendous step upward as of late. The senior out of Houston is averaging 11.7 points/game on the season. In his last five games however, Rice is averaging 18.4. This five-game stretch includes a 24 point outing against West Virginia which saw Rice shoot 4-5 from deep and an astounding 10-10 from the charity stripe.

TIMMY ALLEN

Allen is a reliable option at the forward spot for Texas. Allen has scored double-digits in the Longhorns’ last four games, including 18 point performances against both Kansas and Baylor. Allen is not someone who will hurt you from deep, so keeping him in check down low is imperative for Tech tomorrow night.



