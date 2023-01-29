GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

WHEN: Monday, 8 p.m., Jan. 30

WATCH IT ON: ESPN2

PREVIOUS MEETING: Iowa State 84-50

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: IOWA STATE

2021-2022 RECORD: 22-13 (Big 12 7-11)

HEAD COACH: T.J. Otzelberger

2022-2023 RECORD: 15-5 (Big 12 6-2)

Coming off its first win after an eight-game trudge, Texas Tech returns to Lubbock where it will take on Iowa State Monday night. The Red Raiders found themselves the victors of their last contest against LSU and will hope to find better fortune than the last time they played the Cyclones.

In the previous meeting between the two sides, Iowa State rolled over Tech in dominating fashion, winning 84-50. Since that matchup in January, the Cyclones have had impressive victories and embarrassing losses. ISU currently sits tied with Kansas State and Texas for first place in the wild Big 12, and the Cyclones’ marquee wins are over both of those teams. ISU is not immune to slip up however, as the Cyclones lost their last contest against unranked Missouri.

CYCLONES TO WATCH

GABE KALSCHEUR

The 6-foot-4 senior guard had his way with the Red Raider defense in the previous matchup between the two, as Kalscheur put up 25 points to lead all scorers. Kalscheur also did so on a rather efficient 10-14 from the field and 5-6 from deep. Kalscheur is a reliable scoring option for the Cyclones who has scored at least double-digits in 11 of his last 12 games.

JAREN HOLMES

The other 6-foot-4 guard in the Cyclones lineup, Holmes is the leading scorer for ISU, averaging 13.5 points/game. Holmes hung 15 points on the Red Raiders in their previous matchup. The St. Bonaventure transfer also matched Kalscheur’s efficiency, going 7-11 from the field and going 1-for-2 from the three-point line. Expect Holmes to get himself going early.

OSUN OSUNNIYI

Osunniyi has emerged as a viable option for the Cyclones as Big 12 play has progressed. The senior has scored double-digits in ISU’s last four conference games, including a high of 16 against Kansas State. Osunniyi followed Holmes from St. Bonaventure and has reaped the benefits, now averaging 9.3 points/game.



