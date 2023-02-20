GAME DETAILS

WHERE: Lloyd Noble Center

WHEN: Tuesday, 8 p.m., Feb. 21

WATCH IT ON: ESPN2

PREVIOUS MEETING: Oklahoma 68-83

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: OKLAHOMA

HEAD COACH: Porter Moser

2022-2023 RECORD: 13-14 (Big 12 3-11)

Texas Tech marches into Norman the victors of three-straight with the season feeling revitalized. The Red Raiders picked up a crucial win in Morgantown against West Virginia Feb. 18 and will look to keep the road luck alive when they take on the Sooners. Tuesday’s contest marks the return to OU for De’Vion Harmon, who spent two seasons donning the crimson and cream before jetting to Oregon.

The last time out against the Sooners, Tech fell in dramatic overtime fashion. The Red Raiders were without the services of Pop Isaacs, Fardaws Aimaq and Daniel Batcho in that bout. While the latter is unexpected to suit up, the additions of Isaacs and Aimaq should be a welcome sight for Mark Adams and co.. Tech will look to improve on what was a 2-18 shooting night from downtown the last time out against Oklahoma.

SOONERS TO WATCH:

GRANT SHERFIELD

The 6-foot-2 senior guard from Fort Worth has remained the main scoring threat for Oklahoma throughout this campaign. Sherfield averages a steady 16.8 points/game and has scored double-digits in the Sooners’ last seven games. Sherfield struggled against Tech the last time out, being held to 11 points on a porous 4-17 from the field. Sherfield is not someone to take lightly however, as he shoots 42 percent from beyond the arc.

JALEN HILL

A strong presence on the wing, Hill has been a viable option for a bucket whenever Oklahoma needs him to get one. The second-leading scorer on the team (10.3 points/game), Hill likes to get his looks inside the three-point line. In the previous meeting against Tech, Hill was tied for a team-high 18 points and did so on a 7-15 clip from the field.

TANNER GROVES

Despite being in a bit of a down year, Groves is still a threat down low for the Sooners. At 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds, Groves brings a sizable presence to the block that cannot be ignored. Groves is the leading-rebounder for OU at 6.8/game while also chipping in 9.8 points/game.



