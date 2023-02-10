GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

WHEN: Saturday, 6 p.m., Feb. 11

WATCH IT ON: ESPN+

PREVIOUS MEETING: Kansas State 68-58

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: KANSAS STATE

HEAD COACH: Jerome Tang

2022-2023 RECORD: 19-5 (Big 12 7-4)

The Red Raiders return to Lubbock for a two-game home stretch and the first opponent on tab is Kansas State in front of a sold out crowd. In the previous matchup between the two sides, Tech held a five point halftime lead that slipped away in Manhattan. The Red Raiders were on the wrong side of a run that allowed K-State to snatch the win.

After reaching as high as No. 5 in the AP Top 25 poll, the Wildcats have seen themselves put up both solid performances and disappointments as well. Since the first meeting with Tech, K-State was able to win against its SEC opponent Florida. The Wildcats were also victors in their most recent contest against TCU. However, losses to Kansas and Texas have K-State sitting at tied for second place in the Big 12.

WILDCATS TO WATCH

KEYONTAE JOHNSON

Johnson has put the Big 12 on notice in his first season as a Wildcat and he has asserted himself as one of the best players in the country. Johnson was honored Thursday as a member of the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team. The senior put up 15 points against the Red Raiders in their previous meeting, and Johnson was the catalyst for the run that sparked the Wildcat win.

MARKQUIS NOWELL

Nowell torched Tech in the last matchup, simply put. A 23-point, eight rebound and five assist performance from the 5-foot-8 guard should keep the Red Raiders on high alert going into Saturday's contest. Despite his smaller stature and sharing the floor with other playmakers, Nowell finds his looks and energizes the Wildcat offense.

DESI SILLS

Though Sills hasn’t been the No. 1 scoring option for the Wildcats, he has provided scoring in spurts when they need it and should not be treated lightly. Sills has scored double-digits in his last two games, with a 14-point performance aiding K-State in a rout of TCU.



