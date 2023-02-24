GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m., Feb. 25

WATCH IT ON: ESPN2

PREVIOUS MEETING: TCU 67-61

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: TCU

HEAD COACH: Jamie Dixon

2022-2023 RECORD: 18-10 (Big 12 7-8)

BRACKETOLOGY PROJECTION: South No. 6 seed

Texas Tech returns home from a successful two-game road stint awaiting TCU for a Saturday morning matchup. The Red Raiders continue rolling off four-straight wins and will look for revenge against the Horned Frogs when they hop into Lubbock.

The previous matchup between the two sides saw Tech lose a 13-point lead in a game that also saw the Red Raiders commit 23 turnovers. 21 fast break points propelled TCU to a win in both sides’ conference opener in December. After that contest, the Horned Frogs looked primed to make a run in the conference, with its marquee victory being a 23-point trouncing of Kansas in Lawrence. TCU has found itself struggling as of late however, and have lost five of their last six, including a devastating five-point loss when the Jayhawks flew into Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs will have the services of preseason Big 12 POTY Mike Miles, who has played in TCU’s last two games after missing time with an injury.

HORNED FROGS TO WATCH:

MIKE MILES JR.

There is not much that needs to be said about Miles that has not been said already. A lightning quick guard, Miles lives in transition and uses his ability to get to the basket to get his buckets. After suffering a knee injury against Mississippi State in the Big 12-SEC Challenge, Miles missed five games but has since made his return to the lineup for the Horned Frogs. In the previous matchup against Tech, Miles dropped 23 points on an efficient 7-12 (58.3 percent) from the field.

DAMION BAUGH

A 6-foot-4 guard originally of Nashville, Baugh has been a viable scoring option for Jamie Dixon whenever he needs to be. Baugh is the second-leading scorer for TCU at 12.9 points/game. Not much of a three-point sniper (28.3 percent), Baugh likes to get his looks within the arc and he has scored double-digits in 11 of the last 12 for TCU.

EMANUEL MILLER

A long and athletic forward, Miller is another major contributor for the Horned Frogs alongside Miles and Baugh. A bit of a merchant within the three-point arc, Miller averages 12.7 points/game, just a shade under the aforementioned Baugh’s average. In the first contesta against the Red Raiders, Miller put up 16 points and three steals en route to a victory. The length of Miller will certainly be a challenge for Tech’s wingers.



