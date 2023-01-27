GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: Maravich Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m., Jan. 28

WATCH IT ON: ESPNU

SERIES HISTORY: Tech leads 5-3

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: LSU

2021-2022 RECORD: 22-12 (SEC 9-9)

HEAD COACH: Matt McMahon

2022-2023 RECORD: 12-8 (SEC 1-7)

Texas Tech gets a much needed break from Big 12 basketball and will travel to the Bayou to take on LSU. The Red Raiders are coming off arguably their most disheartening loss against West Virginia and will be in desperation mode taking on the Tigers.

Tech leads the all-time series and won the last time these two teams met in 2021, but both sides have seen dramatic uplift in both programs since that matchup. LSU has seen its fair share of struggles in its first season under newly-christened head coach Matt McMahon. The Tigers and the Red Raiders find themselves in similar situations, as the Tigers have come out on the losing end of seven straight.

TIGERS TO WATCH

KJ WILLIAMS

The fifth-year transfer previously of Murray State has become one of the few bright spots on the LSU squad. The 6-foot-10 forward averages 17.4 points/game while also being the Tigers’ leading rebounder at 7.3 boards/game. Williams’ stature will certainly provide mismatch problems for the Red Raiders, especially if Fardaws Aimaq does not suit up. Expect Williams to be aggressive early after a 9 point, 2-10 from the field performance against Arkansas.

DEREK FOUNTAIN

In his first season with the Tigers after spending two at Mississippi State, Fountain has seen an increase in playing time and thus an increase in his production. Fountain is the second-leading rebounder for LSU (5.4/game) and has two double-doubles this season. Fountain does not shoot the ball much, but his 6-foot-10 frame could provide another mismatch down low.

ADAM MILLER

Miller plays the most minutes of any player for LSU (33.2/game), and is the second-leading scorer for the Tigers with 11.7 points/game. The sophomore is no stranger to a bad shooting night however, as Miller shoots 34.4 percent from the field. Miller, like Williams, also had a poor performance against Arkansas, where he scored 9 points on 3-12 shooting.