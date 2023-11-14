Tech in strong early position for 2025 WR Terrence Lewis
As Texas Tech's 2025 class - now up to three commits - continues to grow in numbers, a group of prospects have started to separate themselves as front-line targets in the cycle.
One such prospect is Bryan wide receiver Terrence Lewis. Lewis, who has made multiple visits to Lubbock over the past 6 months, is coming off a strong junior season and is teammates and good friends with 2024 commit Tyson Turner.
Leading the charge for Lewis' recruitment to Texas Tech are coaches such as Juice Johnson, Joey McGuire, James Blanchard and Kirk Bryant among others.
RedRaiderSports caught up with Lewis to get the latest in his recruitment and where the Red Raiders fit in.
What you need to know...
... Lewis was offered by Texas Tech after starring at a Red Raider camp back on May 28th, 2023
... Texas Tech was Lewis' first Power 5 offer. He has since added Minnesota.
... Along with Texas Tech and Minnesota, Lewis also currently holds offers from Colorado State, Texas State and Florida A&M, and is receiving interest from programs such as Baylor, Missouri and Nebraska.
... As a junior Lewis totaled 49 receptions for 948 receiving yards and 7 receiving touchdowns, while adding 216 rushing yards and 3 more touchdowns on the ground.
... Lewis also runs track, where he put up a personal record 22.42 in the 200 meters this past April
Texas Tech coaches: "Well me and the coaching staff, we have a group chat on iMessage and all that stuff. We text daily, they ask me how I'm doing and I ask them how they're doing sometimes. Coach (Joey) McGuire was at my game against Will Hammond and Hutto. He was there watching both of us play. We text and we communicate, we FaceTime every week, every other week. They're like family to me."
What stands out about Tech to him: "Really, I just like how in Lubbock they're the only college there and their fans. They really have a nice community. When I went up there for the Oregon game all the fans were nice, they were loud, and they had a packed stadium so I love their fans. I love how they're like the underdogs in their conference. Nobody expects them to do big things but with the recruiting class that they have in '24 and what they're gonna get in '25, I feel like they can do big things. So I like being the underdog going into this, if I commit."
Tyson Turner: "Me and Tyson, we talk everyday about this commitment. He wants me to go in the 806 and all that stuff. He tells me I shouldn't go visit other colleges and just hurry up and commit. It would be amazing to play with him again because he's a great dude, he's a great player and all that stuff. I love Tyson so it would be amazing to play with him for an extra 3-to-4 years you know what I'm saying? So yeah, it would be fantastic."
Upcoming visit plans: Lewis will be taking an unofficial visit to Missouri this weekend and also says he'll be at Texas Tech's Junior Day scheduled for January 13th, 2024.
Other schools in the mix: "Well really Nebraska and Missouri, they're showing me love and all that stuff.
Really Nebraska, Garret McGuire, the son of Joey McGuire, he contacted me first because he went to school at Baylor with my receivers coach, so they're like best friends. I just got his contact through him and we've been texting ever since. He wouldn't be mad if I go to Texas Tech because that's his dad, and I hope his dad wouldn't be mad if I went to Nebraska. Either way, they're both great programs and either way I know that they would excel with anything with or without me.
Then for Missouri, they've been contacting me and all that stuff. I've been talking to coach (Jacob) Peeler and stuff like that. I'm hoping for this visit to be great and against Florida it'll go good."
What he's looking forward to this off-season: "I'm really looking forward to track, I need to get my track numbers up. That would do good for me going into any college I go to. I ran a 21.9 in the 200 last year and I'm really aiming for a 21.5 or even a 20. So really track is my main goal right now and getting bigger, getting more explosive heading into my senior season. Then camps, I really haven't figured that out but right now I'm really just focused on getting bigger and faster."
Commitment plans: "I'm committing like this summer. I'm gonna commit before my senior season. July 22nd, around that time. That's the date."