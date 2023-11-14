As Texas Tech's 2025 class - now up to three commits - continues to grow in numbers, a group of prospects have started to separate themselves as front-line targets in the cycle.

One such prospect is Bryan wide receiver Terrence Lewis. Lewis, who has made multiple visits to Lubbock over the past 6 months, is coming off a strong junior season and is teammates and good friends with 2024 commit Tyson Turner.

Leading the charge for Lewis' recruitment to Texas Tech are coaches such as Juice Johnson, Joey McGuire, James Blanchard and Kirk Bryant among others.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Lewis to get the latest in his recruitment and where the Red Raiders fit in.

What you need to know...

... Lewis was offered by Texas Tech after starring at a Red Raider camp back on May 28th, 2023

... Texas Tech was Lewis' first Power 5 offer. He has since added Minnesota.

... Along with Texas Tech and Minnesota, Lewis also currently holds offers from Colorado State, Texas State and Florida A&M, and is receiving interest from programs such as Baylor, Missouri and Nebraska.

... As a junior Lewis totaled 49 receptions for 948 receiving yards and 7 receiving touchdowns, while adding 216 rushing yards and 3 more touchdowns on the ground.

... Lewis also runs track, where he put up a personal record 22.42 in the 200 meters this past April

Texas Tech coaches: "Well me and the coaching staff, we have a group chat on iMessage and all that stuff. We text daily, they ask me how I'm doing and I ask them how they're doing sometimes. Coach (Joey) McGuire was at my game against Will Hammond and Hutto. He was there watching both of us play. We text and we communicate, we FaceTime every week, every other week. They're like family to me."

What stands out about Tech to him: "Really, I just like how in Lubbock they're the only college there and their fans. They really have a nice community. When I went up there for the Oregon game all the fans were nice, they were loud, and they had a packed stadium so I love their fans. I love how they're like the underdogs in their conference. Nobody expects them to do big things but with the recruiting class that they have in '24 and what they're gonna get in '25, I feel like they can do big things. So I like being the underdog going into this, if I commit."