The wait is finally over and Texas Tech is set to return to the gridiron after a grueling offseason. With expectations soaring, the Red Raiders will open the 2023 season on the road, traveling to Laramie to take on Mountain West side Wyoming. It is the first time the two teams are facing each other in 31 years, that 1992 contest ending in a 49-32 decision in favor of Tech.

Second-year head coach Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders head to Wyoming with hopes higher than ever. Tech was the talk of much preseason debate, with several in the industry and on social media regarding the Red Raiders as a dark horse candidate to not only win the Big 12, but perhaps even be in the College Football Playoff. Tech was slotted at No. 24 in preseason AFCA Coaches Poll, the first time the school was selected to a preseason ballot since 2008.

The Cowboys are led by Craig Bohl, who is entering his 10th season at the helm. Bohl first gained notoriety in the head coaching ranks at North Dakota State, where he led the Bison to three consecutive FCS national championships (2011-13) before taking the Wyoming job.

In his tenure, Bohl has steadily been trying to take Wyoming over the hump to reach conference glory. Wyoming’s best finish in his tenure came in 2016 with an 8-6 record and a loss in the Mountain West championship game.

Eyes have become fixated onto the Red Raiders’ week two matchup, the home opener against Oregon. Around the program however, the priority has been the trip to Laramie.

A key theme for the Red Raiders heading into the new campaign is the overwhelming return of several veterans across both sides of the ball. Wyoming echoes this sentiment, bringing back 17 starters from either side of the line of scrimmage.



