Tech heads to Laramie for season-opener clash against Cowboys
Game Details
Where: War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, Wyoming
When: 6:30 p.m, Saturday, Sept. 2
Watch it on: CBS
All-time series: Wyoming leads, 3-2, last meeting in 1992
What you should know: Wyoming
Head Coach: Craig Bohl (10th season)
2022 Record: 7-6
Projected conference finish: No. 6 (Mountain West)
The wait is finally over and Texas Tech is set to return to the gridiron after a grueling offseason. With expectations soaring, the Red Raiders will open the 2023 season on the road, traveling to Laramie to take on Mountain West side Wyoming. It is the first time the two teams are facing each other in 31 years, that 1992 contest ending in a 49-32 decision in favor of Tech.
Second-year head coach Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders head to Wyoming with hopes higher than ever. Tech was the talk of much preseason debate, with several in the industry and on social media regarding the Red Raiders as a dark horse candidate to not only win the Big 12, but perhaps even be in the College Football Playoff. Tech was slotted at No. 24 in preseason AFCA Coaches Poll, the first time the school was selected to a preseason ballot since 2008.
The Cowboys are led by Craig Bohl, who is entering his 10th season at the helm. Bohl first gained notoriety in the head coaching ranks at North Dakota State, where he led the Bison to three consecutive FCS national championships (2011-13) before taking the Wyoming job.
In his tenure, Bohl has steadily been trying to take Wyoming over the hump to reach conference glory. Wyoming’s best finish in his tenure came in 2016 with an 8-6 record and a loss in the Mountain West championship game.
Eyes have become fixated onto the Red Raiders’ week two matchup, the home opener against Oregon. Around the program however, the priority has been the trip to Laramie.
A key theme for the Red Raiders heading into the new campaign is the overwhelming return of several veterans across both sides of the ball. Wyoming echoes this sentiment, bringing back 17 starters from either side of the line of scrimmage.
WHO TO WATCH FOR WYOMING
OFFENSE
All eyes on the offensive side of the football for Wyoming will be turned towards the running back room. Despite the loss of Dawaiian McNeely to a knee injury during fall camp, D.Q. James and Jamari Ferrell are expected to be the one-two combo in the back field. Ferrell, the transfer from Saddleback College who at one point was working at Kentucky Fried Chicken over the summer, is expected to be the primary back.
James returns from a freshman campaign that saw him emerge late. The Lancaster native accumulated 299 of his 346 total yards in 2022 in games against Utah State and Hawaii. Manning the helm at QB will be sixth-year senior Andrew Peasley. With Peasley as the signal caller in 2022, the Cowboys were ranked 124th in passing yards per game. Running the ball is the name of the game for Wyoming.
DEFENSE
The Cowboys return a significant chunk of their defense from a season ago, most notably Preseason Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year Easton Gibbs. The interior linebacker led Wyoming in tackles last season with 121 and is expected to anchor a powerful front seven. The entire front four have returned, with DeVonne Harris and Braden Siders occupying the defensive end spots where they combined for 15 sacks in 2022.
A big name to pay attention to in the secondary: Kolbey Taylor. A 6-foot-4 defensive back, Taylor is the only non-returning starter in that group from last season but the buzz is building around him due to his athleticism and measurables for the position. The Cowboys expect to be physical across all areas of the field.
J’s Salsa is owned and operated by a Texas Tech Grad and ready to be your next tailgate staple this season! Packed with fresh ingredients and bold flavors, both the original and hot salsa will leave you begging for the next bite!
Look for our red and black jars on shelves at most United Supermarkets, Market Streets and Albertsons Markets in Texas and New Mexico. Also available at H-E-B in Lubbock and Plano!
J’s Salsa Company is a red raider owned family business. Visit our website at www.jsalsacompany.com to learn more or ship anywhere in the U.S.