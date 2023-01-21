For a third time during Big 12 play, Texas Tech saw a halftime lead slip away, this time falling victim to Kansas State 68-58 in Manhattan Saturday.

For a majority of the first half and even into the second, the tide favored the Red Raiders, who were able to take advantage of a porous first 20 minutes from K-State. Tech had the Wildcats on the ropes early and K-State’s typical rapid-fire offense was held to a 34.6 percent shooting clip in the first half.

A five-point lead at the midway mark held up for the first seven minutes of the second half. Facing a 45-37 deficit with 13 minutes left of play, the Wildcats went on to string together a 31-13 point swing the rest of the game, including 11 unanswered, to propel themselves to a double-digit victory.

The good fortune continued to swing the way of K-State and fled the Tech sideline just as quickly. The Red Raiders could not buy a basket in the second half and shot an abysmal 27.5 percent from the field and 15 percent from beyond the arc.

Garbage time points from De’Vion Harmon tied him with Pop Isaacs for a team-high 13 points in Saturday’s game. Markquis Nowell shouldered the load for the Wildcats and he chipped in 23 points to lead all scorers, nine of those coming from the foul stripe. Keyontae Johnson overcame a slow start and salvaged 15 points for K-State, including the dunk that capped off the 11-0 run for the Wildcats.

Tech was unable to knock down open looks when they mattered the most and the Red Raiders suffered their seventh loss in Big 12 play. It is the worst start for a Tech team in conference since 2011-2012. Tech will take another stab at getting a win in the conference when West Virginia comes into Lubbock at 6 p.m., Jan. 25.



