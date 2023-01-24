Tech gets best look at Big 12 win against West Virginia
GAME DETAILS:
WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas
WHEN: Wednesday, 6 p.m., Jan. 25
WATCH IT ON: ESPNU
SERIES HISTORY: West Virginia leads 16-8
WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: WEST VIRGINIA
2021-2022 RECORD: 16-17 (Big 12 4-14)
HEAD COACH: Bob Huggins
2022-2023 RECORD: 11-8 (Big 12 1-6)
Texas Tech returns home following a colossal disappointment at Kansas State. The Red Raiders are still in search of their first win in the Big 12 and they will get arguably their best chance at one when West Virginia rolls into town Wednesday.
Historically speaking, the Mountaineers have had the upper hand but it was all Tech last season in a series that the Red Raiders swept. West Virginia has seen struggles this season, however, the Mountaineers did garner a conference win with an upset victory over TCU. West Virginia has not seen much success in the few road contests they have played, going 1-4 so far in away games. Tech will look to get a win at home after losing three-in-a-row at the USA.
MOUNTAINEERS TO WATCH
TRE MITCHELL
Tre Mitchell, now at his third school in four years, has seen his play elevate and has become West Virginia’s leading scorer. The former Longhorn is the leading point scorer and second leading rebounder for the Mountaineers pours in 13.1 points/game and grabs 5.9 rebounds/game. Both are the highest averages for Mitchell since his time at UMass.
KEDRIAN JOHNSON
The fifth-year senior is the third-leading bucket getter for West Virginia this season (10.7/game). After a slow start to Big 12 play, Johnson has scored double-digits in the last four contests, including 20+ performances against TCU and Texas. Johnson is solid from the free throw line, knocking down 82 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe.
ERIK STEVENSON
Stevenson, similar to Mitchell, is on his fourth school in five seasons. The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging a career high in points (12.9/game) and career high in three-point percentage (36.2 percent). Stevenson has been on a bit of slump as of late, but he is not afraid to pull the trigger from anywhere on the court.
