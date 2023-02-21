Texas Tech made it four-in-a-row, emerging victorious over Oklahoma 74-63 Tuesday night in Norman. The win over the Sooners keeps the Red Raiders’ tournament hopes alive for another day.

The story for Tech Tuesday night was a turnover issue, one that plagued the Red Raiders for the entirety of the first half. The result was 13 giveaways in the first 20 minutes of action, a tally that matched the amount of shots made for Tech in that same span. The halftime interval gave the Red Raiders a much needed breath of fresh air, and Tech finished with just three turnovers in the second half.

Another saving grace for the Red Raiders was their prowess on the glass. Tech finished with the edge 38-22 with 10 of those boards coming from big man Fardaws Aimaq. Aimaq made his presence felt all around the floor, finishing with 19 points to lead all scorers. The Big Maple’s statline gave him a new season-high for points and his 43rd career double-double.

Aimaq was not alone in the effort however, as three of his teammates finished in double figures. Jaylon Tyson continued his stretch of solid play and finished with 18 points to help pace the team. Pop Isaacs chipped in 11 in his return to the starting lineup.

Also aiding the Red Raiders on their quest to victory was Oklahoma’s inability to knock down shots and the Sooners finished shooting an abysmal 36 percent from the field and went 9-33 (27 percent) from beyond the arc.

Tech found comfort shooting in its opponents’ gym and finished the game with a 62 percent from the field performance and 7-12 from downtown. That mark from the three-point line is the highest since Jan. 28 against LSU, while the clip from the field is the highest since a 64 percent performance against South Carolina State in December.

The Red Raiders finish the two-game road stretch with wins in both and return home where they will await TCU Saturday. Tech continues to control its own destiny with the NCAA Tournament looming in the distance.



