Tech faces tall task at Kansas State
GAME DETAILS:
WHERE: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas
WHEN: 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21
WATCH IT ON: ESPN2
SERIES HISTORY: Kansas State leads 24-23
WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: KANSAS STATE
2021-2022 RECORD: 14-17 (Big 12 6-12)
HEAD COACH: Jerome Tang (1st season)
2022-2023 RECORD: 16-2 (Big 12 5-1)
Texas Tech hits the road to the Little Apple looking to grab a taste of victory in the Big 12 following a hard-fought loss against Baylor. The next team standing in the way of the Red Raiders’ quest for a win is No. 13 Kansas State.
Both sides split the series last season, each side winning their home contest. Since then, the Wildcats have seen a dramatic turnaround in the program, courtesy of first-year head coach Jerome Tang. The former Baylor assistant has led the Wildcats to an undefeated record at home so far, including an upset win against No. 2 Kansas Jan. 17. Kansas State currently sits at 5-1 and in the lead of the Big 12 standings.
WILDCATS TO WATCH
KEYONTAE JOHNSON
Johnson has been on a tear all season and has only gotten better as the Wildcats have navigated through their Big 12 slate. The fifth-year Florida transfer is Kansas State’s leading bucket getter and board grabber, averaging 18.7 points/game and 7.2 rebounds/game. Johnson will look to build off an impressive 24 point showing against in-state rival Kansas.
MARKQUIS NOWELL
A small and speedy guard, Nowell is the heart of the Wildcat offense and he leads the team with a solid 8.4 assists/game. Nowell is no slouch in finding his own looks either as he’s averaging 16.4 points/game, which includes a 36 point burst against Texas Jan. 3. Despite his 5-foot-8 stature, Nowell is a pest on the defensive end, averaging 2.3 steals/game.
NAE’QWAN TOMLIN
One of three Harlem natives on the Wildcat roster, Tomlin is a force down low and an all-around contributor for K State. Standing a stout 6-foot-10, Tomlin is the second-leading rebounder (6.3/game) behind the aforementioned Johnson. In the Wildcats’ upset win over Kansas, Tomlin offered his fair share of work, putting up a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards.
