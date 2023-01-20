GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas

WHEN: 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21

WATCH IT ON: ESPN2

SERIES HISTORY: Kansas State leads 24-23

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: KANSAS STATE

2021-2022 RECORD: 14-17 (Big 12 6-12)

HEAD COACH: Jerome Tang (1st season)

2022-2023 RECORD: 16-2 (Big 12 5-1)

Texas Tech hits the road to the Little Apple looking to grab a taste of victory in the Big 12 following a hard-fought loss against Baylor. The next team standing in the way of the Red Raiders’ quest for a win is No. 13 Kansas State.

Both sides split the series last season, each side winning their home contest. Since then, the Wildcats have seen a dramatic turnaround in the program, courtesy of first-year head coach Jerome Tang. The former Baylor assistant has led the Wildcats to an undefeated record at home so far, including an upset win against No. 2 Kansas Jan. 17. Kansas State currently sits at 5-1 and in the lead of the Big 12 standings.

WILDCATS TO WATCH

KEYONTAE JOHNSON

Johnson has been on a tear all season and has only gotten better as the Wildcats have navigated through their Big 12 slate. The fifth-year Florida transfer is Kansas State’s leading bucket getter and board grabber, averaging 18.7 points/game and 7.2 rebounds/game. Johnson will look to build off an impressive 24 point showing against in-state rival Kansas.

MARKQUIS NOWELL

A small and speedy guard, Nowell is the heart of the Wildcat offense and he leads the team with a solid 8.4 assists/game. Nowell is no slouch in finding his own looks either as he’s averaging 16.4 points/game, which includes a 36 point burst against Texas Jan. 3. Despite his 5-foot-8 stature, Nowell is a pest on the defensive end, averaging 2.3 steals/game.

NAE’QWAN TOMLIN

One of three Harlem natives on the Wildcat roster, Tomlin is a force down low and an all-around contributor for K State. Standing a stout 6-foot-10, Tomlin is the second-leading rebounder (6.3/game) behind the aforementioned Johnson. In the Wildcats’ upset win over Kansas, Tomlin offered his fair share of work, putting up a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards.



