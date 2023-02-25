Texas Tech’s four game streak of victories came to an end Saturday at the hands of TCU in front of a packed crowd at the United Supermarkets Arena. The loss leaves the Red Raiders with less optimism for an NCAA tournament berth heading into the final stretch of the season.

The contest opened competitively with neither side able to assert themselves as the aggressor in the early minutes. A four-point play on a three-pointer from Mike Miles sparked the first major run of the game, a 13-3 spurt in favor of the Horned Frogs. Miles paced TCU throughout the contest and finished with 24 points. Time and time again the Red Raiders had no answer for the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year. Tech was able to bring the game within two points in the first half on a three-ball from Pop Isaacs and a fast break layup by Jaylon Tyson, but another run from the Horned Frogs gave TCU the advantage going into the halftime interval.

With TCU’s big man Eddie Lampkin out of the game, the Red Raiders did their best to feed the ball down low to their own man in the middle Fardaws Aimaq. Aimaq finished with 19 points on 5-11 shooting including 9-10 from the charity stripe..

Playing from behind most of the contest, Tech maintained the boxer attitude and slung punches at TCU, with points coming in small spurts to keep the score from being insurmountable. The Horned Frogs were able to match every punch thrown their way and refused to let the lead slip away.

A late three-ball from Kevin Obanor brought the game within two and after some more deliberation another long range bomb from Jaylon Tyson gave the Red Raiders their first lead (80-79) since 10:24 remaining in the first half.

Tech took the 82-81 lead on a De’Vion Harmon layup but on the ensuing TCU possession, Aimaq fouled Jakobe Coles to send Coles to the strip. Coles knocked down both for the 83-82 lead and Harmon was unable to sink the potential game-winning shot.

The Red Raiders will take the show on the road to Lawrence for their toughest road test of the year against Kansas Tuesday night.



