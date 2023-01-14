Tech basketball’s win streak of four games in Austin came to end Saturday night, with the Red Raiders suffering a 72-70 loss against Texas. The loss leaves Tech still scrambling for a win in Big 12 play.

Saturday’s game marked the highly-anticipated debut of Fardaws Aimaq for the red-and-black. The Utah Valley transfer had not seen the floor prior to Saturday’s game having been sidelined with a foot injury.

Despite making his first appearance of the season, Aimaq played a considerable amount of minutes (29), and contributed 12 points and 5 rebounds on 5-12 shooting.

The first half was controlled by Tech, who shot 45 percent from the field while also holding the Longhorns to 25 points.

But in similar fashion to several other games this season, the second half spelled trouble for the Tech squad. After leading by as many as 12 in the first, the Red Raiders slowly watched the lead slip away in the second half.

A combined 30 points from Marcus Carr and Sir’Jabari Rice in the second half propelled Texas to the comeback win.

The Longhorns slowly chipped away at the deficit and grabbed their first lead since 2-0 with free throws from Rice to go up 46-44. The Red Raiders never led again.

The characteristic shooting of Pop Isaacs kept Tech competing until the end, and Isaacs finished the game with 23 points on a 5-9 clip from beyond the arc. After having a slow start, De’Vion Harmon salvaged 13 points on a subpar 3-8 mark. Harmon’s lone three-ball and a circus layup kept Tech within two points for a majority of the final minute of the game.

The free-throw game did not swing the Red Raiders’ way and the Longhorns held on for the win. Tech will return to West Texas and will look for its first Big 12 win when it hosts Baylor at 8 p.m. Jan. 17.



