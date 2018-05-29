Magnolia West tight end Simon Gonzalez announced an offer from the Red Raiders last Friday. The three-star prospect now holds 18 total offers with several other programs showing interest this spring.

Top billing: Although the 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect holds nearly 20 total offers, the offer from Texas Tech is Gonzalez's first from a Power Five program. Being the first Power Five offer and being in-state should help make the Red Raiders a top option for him moving forward.