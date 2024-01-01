Texas Tech opened the new year with a bang, steamrolling North Alabama 85-57 in a Monday matinee at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders closed their non-conference schedule on the right foot behind a game-high 21 from Pop Isaacs. The performance from Isaacs marked the 10th time he’s scored in double-figures this season and his second-straight 20-plus performance after his career night against Sam Houston State.

A cohesive performance on both ends of the floor, the Red Raiders held North Alabama to 22-58 from the field, and an even less-efficient 4-19 from beyond the arc. The Tech lead swelled to as much as 34 in the second half, behind a blistering 13-14 outing from the charity stripe by the Big 12’s best from that spot. The Red Raiders only turned the ball over eight times, almost matching their game-low of seven in a game this season.

With what has become a theme from Tech across the last several games, the Red Raiders jumped out to an early lead, using a 13-2 stretch to expand the ballooning lead to 20 in the first half.

A prolific sequence saw Warren Washington deny a Lion layup at the basket, a heads-up save from Lamar Washington found Isaacs, who then dished a pass out to Chance McMillian for a three-ball. The ball movement displayed in that moment was prevalent throughout the night as Tech racked up 20 assists, at one point having 11 on 15 made baskets.

The Red Raiders once again saw production from several faces en route to victory. McMillian trailed Isaacs with 16 points on 6-10 shooting from the field. Warren Washington was Tech’s third double-figure scorer with 10 points, going a perfect 5-5 from the field including a mid-range jumper.

With the victory over North Alabama, Tech’s record moves to 11-2 as the first non-con slate under Grant McCasland concludes. After enjoying several home contests to push through the out-of-conference schedule, the Red Raiders will travel to Austin to take on Texas Jan. 6. Tip off from the Moody Center is set for 7:00 p.m.



