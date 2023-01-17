Tech’s losing streak extended to six games with Tuesday night’s 81-74 loss to Baylor. After being swept by the Red Raiders last season, the Bears were able to grab the win despite being out-performed in several statistical categories.

After ringing off nine points in the first half of play, Baylor freshman Keyonte George exploded for 18 in the second half, including 13 straight on his own to open the period. After struggling in the Bears’ last game against Oklahoma State, George led Baylor in scoring with 27 points.

For a second straight game, Jaylon Tyson was the driving force scoring the ball and on the glass for Tech. Tyson racked up his second career double-double with a career-high 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Kerwin Walton contributed his best performance from the field, rattling in a season-high 12 points on 4-6 shooting from beyond the arc. In his second game back from injury, Fardaws Aimaq put up his fair share across the floor, racking up 12 points and nine rebounds in 24 minutes of play.

Turnovers continued to be detrimental to the Tech squad. Despite tying a season-low in giveaways Tuesday, nine Red Raider turnovers led to 12 Baylor points on the other end.

A layup from Josh Ojianwuna with 10:05 left in the second half had Baylor up 70-54 and with their largest lead of the game.

A tandem of three-pointers from Tyson and Pop Isaacs gave the Red Raiders a fighting chance within the final three minutes of the contest, but free throws from George and LJ Cryer put the game on ice for the Bears.

Both sides were largely equal in most regards statistically, but seven missed free-throws by the Red Raiders proved to be the decider in Tuesday’s contest.

The road upwards does not get any easier for Tech, with a road trip to Manhattan to take on Kansas State up next on the calendar. The Red Raiders will look to pull off the upset at 1 p.m. Saturday.



