The Air Raiders are making their return to the TBT court, this time for the first time in Lubbock. A roster completely put together by former Texas Tech basketball players who will be making their return to the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Lubbock regional is composed of teams from other universities such as North Texas, New Mexico, & Texas along with some other teams competing in the regional.

The Air Raiders will open against Purple Hearts, a team put together by Ex-NBA veteran Duane Causwell and his son, Dylan, created to represent his God daughter, who was killed tragically in a senseless gun violence incident. Purple Hearts will donate to charities and bring awareness to gun violence especially in inner cities.

In the second round, the Air Raiders could take on the winner of The Enchantment & Austin’s Own, the New Mexico and Texas alumni teams.

On the other side of the bracket, the Air Raiders could line up to face Breed Green, the North Texas alumni team, which includes Jorden Duffy, Kai Huntsberry, Thomas Bell and Zach Simmons who all played for Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland during his time at North Texas.

Air Raider Roster:

Tariq Owens 2018-19

Matt Mooney 2018-19

Davide Moretti 2017-20

Toddrick Gotcher 2011-16

John Roberson 2007-11

Zach Smith 2014-18

Parker Hicks 2017-19

Davion Warren 2021-22

Dejan Kravic 2012-14

Kyler Edwards 2018-21

Jordan Tolbert 2011-14

TBT Lubbock Schedule:

-Wednesday July 19

No. 2 Bleed Green vs. No. 7 Rise & Grind 1 p.m.

No. 3 HBCUnited vs. No. 6 In The Lab 3 p.m.

No. 4 The Enchantment vs. No. 5 Austin’s Own 6 p.m.

No. 1 Air Raiders vs. No. 8 Purple Hearts 8 p.m.

-Friday July 21

Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner 6 p.m.

Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner 8 p.m.

-Sunday July 23

Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner Noon

Tickets for day one are $40 on StubHub and all games will be televised on ESPN+.