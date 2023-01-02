We chatted with Shay Wildeboor to get a bit better of an idea surrounding the highly ranked Kansas Jayhawks before they come into Lubbock Tuesday night.

What's been the recipe for success for the Jayhawks?

Well, they return a number of players, including two starters in Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris, that played key roles in Kansas winning its second national championship under Bill Self a season ago. When you look at this roster, Self has put together a mix of some experience and youth, and, without question, there is quite a bit of talent that the coaching staff has to work with. Wilson and Harris were starters a season ago, but guys like Bobby Pettiford, Jr., Joseph Yesufu, Kyle Cuffe, Jr., Zach Clemence, KJ Adams, Jr., and Cam Martin were on the roster and saw firsthand the work it took to be successful at the highest level. This season, guys like Pettiford, Yesufu, and Adams, Jr., are playing much bigger roles.

KU struggled to open conference play on Saturday, what was different from the hot start that they've had?

Oklahoma State is a talented team and they gave Kansas problems with their length down low and athleticism. A season ago, Kansas had a difference maker in the paint in David McCormack. In the closing minute of the national championship game, Kansas won the game by throwing the ball in the paint to McCormack and letting him go to work. This season, Kansas doesn’t have that, at least not yet. KU’s starting big man is KJ Adams, Jr., who stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 225 pounds. McCormack was 6-foot-11 and provided Kansas with a threat in the paint. In time, freshman big man Ernest Udeh, Jr., will be that player, but he simply isn’t ready yet.

What's made the trio of Dick/McCullar/Wilson so effective?

Dick, McCullar, Wilson, and Dajuan Harris have been absolutely amazing for Kansas this season. While Dick, McCullar, and Wilson all have the ability to score the basketball, all four players can defend and cause havoc on that end of the court. If shots aren’t falling from behind the arc, Dick, McCullar, Wilson, and Harris still find ways to impact the game on that end of the court. Truthfully, Dick, McCullar, and Wilson have all hit big shots from behind the arc this season and have probably shot the ball better than some expected heading into the season. Of the group, McCullar has done a great job of turning offense into defense with his ability to create turnovers (steals) and score in transition. Wilson (21), Dick (14.8), and McCullar (11.5) lead Kansas in scoring. Dick has connected on 48.6 percent of his shots from behind the arc, McCullar has connected on 34.1 percent of his shots from behind the arc, and Wilson is shooting 33.7 percent from behind the arc. These guys have done a great job of coming together as a unit and, so far this season, they’ve been really good on the defensive end of the court.

Who has provided quality minutes off the bench for the Jayhawks?

Only 13 games into the season, the bench is still somewhat of a work in progress for Bill Self and Kansas. The starting rotation of Dajuan Harris, Gradey Dick, Kevin McCullar, Jr., Jalen Wilson, and KJ Adams, Jr., has been consistent all season. However, the bench, it would appear, is just now starting to come around for Kansas. Generally, the first guard off the bench has been Bobby Pettiford, Jr., and the first big man off the bench has been freshman Zuby Ejiofor. Against Oklahoma State, Joseph Yesufu hit a couple of big shots, Zach Clemence played a few minutes because of foul trouble, while MJ Rice, Cam Martin, and Ernest Udeh, Jr., all played two minutes or less. Right now, I think a lot of KU’s bench play will depend on matchups, foul trouble, and just certain situations. For instance, Self put Ernest Udeh, Jr., into the game on Saturday thinking there were 0.3 seconds left in the game, but after a review by the officials, time was added to the clock, but because it was coming out of a timeout, Self was unable to sub Udeh, Jr. out of the game, which could have proved costly. Right now, I think the bench is still working itself out, but there’s no doubt that, depending on certain situations, guys like Bobby Pettiford, Jr., Joseph Yesufu, MJ Rice, Zach Clemence, Ernest Udeh, Jr., and Cam Martin all have the potential to provide a spark off the bench.

Has McCullar said anything about his return to Lubbock?

You know, the media has asked Kevin McCullar, Jr., several times about his return trip to Lubbock, Texas, including after the Oklahoma State game on Saturday, and he hasn’t really showed much emotion when it comes to his return. On Saturday, McCullar, Jr., when asked, said he just expects another Big 12 game. With a straight face, he said he expects another Big 12 road game and Kansas is going in looking to get another Big 12 “W” on the road. During his time in Lawrence, I’ve had several conversations with McCullar, Jr., and I’ve asked him about his return to Texas Tech, even after he first arrived in Lawrence, and his tone has always remained the same. On Saturday, his response was probably more businesslike than in the past. There was no Kevin McCullar, Jr., smile or grin when answering the question this time around. I’m sure there are some emotions going on inside of him, and Self even said he would have a conversation with Kevin about his return to Lubbock before the game, but I don’t get a sense that he’s returning with a chip on his shoulder or anything like that.

Prediction for how Tuesday's matchup shakes out?

No. 4 Kansas is 12-1 on the season, 1-0 on the road, and 3-1 in a neutral setting. Texas Tech is 10-3 on the season and 8-0 at home. Last season, TT defeated KU in Lubbock, 75-67. During the 2020-21 season, Kansas narrowly slipped past Texas Tech, 58-57 in Lubbock. I would expect Tuesday night's game to be another Big 12 battle that won’t be decided until the final minutes of the game. I don’t care what the record or rankings indicate, life on the road in the Big 12 is as tough as it gets in college basketball. The key to winning the Big 12 is holding serve at home and sneaking a few wins on the road. Texas Tech is undefeated at home and, without question, will have a packed house when Kansas comes to town early next week. I’ve got no idea who will emerge victorious, but I expect the game to come down to the wire, and the team that makes the big plays late will emerge victorious.