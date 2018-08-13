Takeaways: Kingsbury, players talk with media after Monday practice
Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury, junior defensive back Justus Parker and senior punter Dominic Panazzolo spoke to the media after practice. Last Saturday’s scrimmage, the quarterback competit...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news