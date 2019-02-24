Takeaways: Texas Tech sweeps Kentucky following 19-4 win
Texas Tech’s Tim Tadlock and right fielder Tanner O’Tremba met with the media after a dominating win over Kentucky on Sunday afternoon. Here’s what the two had to say and some hits from the action.
- O’Tremba had himself quite the day. He went up to the plate five times and connected on three hits including a three-run shot over the left-field wall that could have hit a moving vehicle. O’Tremba notched seven RBIs over the course of the game.
- Josh Jung continues to shine on defense and offense. He connected on three hits on three at-bats. His two RBI day was impressive as the Wildcats walked Jung four times on the day.
- Brian Klein’s seven at-bat day was one for him to remember. Klein, however, was left on base four times with four hits and four RBIs.
- In total, Texas Tech took 42 at-bats with 19 hits, 19 runs and 18 RBIs. Kentucky, though, recorded eight strikeouts against the Red Raiders. A total of 15 runners were left on base today for the Red Raiders.
- Max Marusak and Doug Facendo struck out three times apiece. Marusak did record a hit, however.
- On to the pitching totals, Kentucky went to the bullpen seven times following starting pitcher Dillon Marsh’s two innings of play. On the Red Raider side, Tadlock went to his pitching staff four times following Mason Montgomery’s five-inning start.
- Tadlock said he felt good about Montgomery after he got in 85 pitches. Montgomery’s control is still something for him to work on but Tadlock said time and reps will only help him in the long run.
- Texas Tech tallied up 36 runs in total over the three-game series and showed strides on defense after a shaky start against Oregon despite winning that series. The Texas Tech offense has proven to stay explosive with about half of the lineup being newcomers or new faces in starting roles.
- Tadlock’s biggest takeaway from this weekend’s action wasn’t on the field but in the stands. Tadlock said the student body has been coming out strong for every program on campus. The three-day attendance total for the weekend rounded out at 10, 762.
- Up next for the Red Raiders is a 2 p.m. start on Tuesday against New Mexico State at Dan Law Field.