- O’Tremba had himself quite the day. He went up to the plate five times and connected on three hits including a three-run shot over the left-field wall that could have hit a moving vehicle. O’Tremba notched seven RBIs over the course of the game.

Texas Tech’s Tim Tadlock and right fielder Tanner O’Tremba met with the media after a dominating win over Kentucky on Sunday afternoon. Here’s what the two had to say and some hits from the action.

- Josh Jung continues to shine on defense and offense. He connected on three hits on three at-bats. His two RBI day was impressive as the Wildcats walked Jung four times on the day.

- Brian Klein’s seven at-bat day was one for him to remember. Klein, however, was left on base four times with four hits and four RBIs.

- In total, Texas Tech took 42 at-bats with 19 hits, 19 runs and 18 RBIs. Kentucky, though, recorded eight strikeouts against the Red Raiders. A total of 15 runners were left on base today for the Red Raiders.

- Max Marusak and Doug Facendo struck out three times apiece. Marusak did record a hit, however.

- On to the pitching totals, Kentucky went to the bullpen seven times following starting pitcher Dillon Marsh’s two innings of play. On the Red Raider side, Tadlock went to his pitching staff four times following Mason Montgomery’s five-inning start.

- Tadlock said he felt good about Montgomery after he got in 85 pitches. Montgomery’s control is still something for him to work on but Tadlock said time and reps will only help him in the long run.