The sports world has gone silent the last few weeks in what seemed to be longest month ever. The NCAA Tournament, NBA regular season, XFL, MLB spring training and opening day: all affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In compliance with the CDC and university health and safety recommendations, Texas Tech head baseball coach Tim Tadlock held a remote press conference early Friday afternoon to answer questions sent in by the media.

Dealing with the pain

After the NCAA canceled the rest of the baseball season, Tadlock talked how he and the players are dealing with the abrupt end to what could have been another outstanding season for the Red Raiders. “Probably can’t speak for the players,” Tadlock said, “I think our staff is handling it the best we can each day. The guys I have talked to seem to be settling into some type of routine today.” The Red Raiders were looking to have a great year after starting the season off on a 16-3 record and entering conference play against West Virginia, yet it all came to an end. Tadlock said without a doubt the team on paper was great and looked to seeing the team improve from March to the summer, but he thinks his team understand the landscape of what was going on in the world. “When they canceled the NBA season the night we were in Biloxi (MS),” Tadlock said, “I think we all knew that something really serious was going on. And then by the time Friday got there and they pulled our basketball team off the floor twenty minutes before tipoff, we knew there was bigger things out there.” Tadlock’s life lesson to learn from this shutdown is simply slow down and love your family. “We’re all dealt with adversity every day,” Tadlock said.

Quarantine

With the world put on stand-by with shelters-in-place and other strict guidelines, Tadlock said he has had some free time to be with his family. “Well, the beauty of it is I have a 16-year-old who likes to play catch and likes to take ground balls,” Tadlock said. “I also have daughter, she’s very active. So, we’ve been plenty busy, done a lot of cleaning around the house. The neat thing is with cell phones nowadays, you can make calls do things at the same time. It hadn’t always been that way.” Tadlock said he has also tried to stay in communication with players and trying to figure out where they are as far as trying to stay active. When the day comes that baseball (and all sports rather) is back, Tadlock said he would not like to think of it meaning more. “It is something that I think we can all learn,” Tadlock said. “Things can be taken away from us, and we need to be grateful for what we have.”

NCAA votes for extra year of eligibility

Earlier this week, the NCAA voted to grant spring athletes an extra year of eligibility. Tadlock said he thinks it was the right decision. “I was really excited for the guys,” Tadlock said. “You could tell immediately just from hearing from guys how excited they were. You know, the only way to get experience is to play games, in any sport, and most of the time within those games you need to fail (in order) to learn. The ones that learn from those failures are the ones who have experience. So, in baseball, it’s a game that’s built around that.” Tadlock also said players could build a margin for error by being better more fundamentally. He said they as coaches are trying to put them in a better position to play to enter the majors ready to go. With that vote, however, it may cause for roster problems with the incoming freshman class. Tadlock talked about how it could cause problems but listed previous roster amounts before the year started like 36, 37, 38, 40, and 42. “In a perfect world,” Tadlock said, “you get the right 27 to 30 guys, and you compete with those guys. I think the game pretty much tells guys what they need to do. It could cause problems at the same time. Our experience here has been guys wanted to earn the opportunity to play, and most of the time they’ve stuck it out.” Tadlock also got to talk about the potential for losing some skill during the pandemic, saying guys will be going a long amount of time without competition. “You’re going to lose some skill,” Tadlock said, “and baseball is definitely a skill sport. You have to do each day. There’s probably a school of thought that says guys are going to be older, so they’re going to be better. Well, I’d like to think between their three and four years here, they get plenty of rep under normal circumstances. Right now, which each individual is doing is sitting at home, what are they able to do? I think only time will tell on that. I think the game has… it’s an opportunity for the game to be better because there should be more good players because of the effect on major league baseball with basically the draft going on however many rounds they have.” On the note of the MLB, Tadlock said he likes the idea of players getting drafted and then they sign them. “To me, if you have five rounds, you sign five picks,” Tadlock said. “If you have 10 rounds, you sign 10 picks, and I think that’s what the good organizations try to do. To me, it’s always been a false sense for kids, what they are putting a major league organization’s name next to a kid and giving them maybe a false sense of what reality is. To me, in this world you earn what you get. You got to earn the right to be a big leaguer, if you’re going to do that. Just because you got drafted doesn’t mean you’re a big leaguer…"

