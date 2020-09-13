RedRaiderSports - Takeaways: Red Raiders withstand late rally from HBU, win season opener

It looked as if after the first drive this game would have been over early and Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells would have put in his other two quarterbacks suited up tonight, but that was not the case as the Husky offense lit up the scoreboard and hung around.

And it took a battle to the end.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders escaped in their season opener 35-33 over the Houston Baptist Huskies Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Red Raiders put up 624 total yards of offense but also surrendered 600 to the Huskies, including 567 to HBU quarterback Bailey Zappe.

The Red Raiders came into the matchup as a 39-point favorite and were looking for a solid start to the 2020 season in what has been quite the offseason in college football.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells said postgame. “A few things that stand out: the goal-line stand early in the game, the pick by (Zech McPhearson) down in the tight redzone, the last series by our (offensive) linemen and (SaRodorick Thompson. I thought he ran the ball really hard, and our O-line really gutted out 95 snaps.

“Certainly, there’s lot to clean up, and we know that,” Wells said. “We hurt ourselves in the second quarter on offense. I think we had a chance on a couple seam balls that we just missed, and they were physical mistakes. I understand that didn’t hurt us per say from a completion spot, but here’s the deal: we had a chance in the middle of that second quarter to really extend the lead, and we did not. Had some stuff on (defense) where we just got beat. We just flat got beat man-coverage on a couple times. (Bailey Zappe) took advantage of it, and he did a nice job. Credit the O-line there at the end. I thought it was a pretty gutsy last drive, and they just kind of willed themselves down the field with three and a half minutes to go.”