RedRaiderSports - Takeaways: Red Raiders withstand late rally from HBU, win season opener

Takeaways: Red Raiders withstand late rally from HBU, win season opener
It looked as if after the first drive this game would have been over early and Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells would have put in his other two quarterbacks suited up tonight, but that was not the case as the Husky offense lit up the scoreboard and hung around.
And it took a battle to the end.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders escaped in their season opener 35-33 over the Houston Baptist Huskies Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium.
The Red Raiders put up 624 total yards of offense but also surrendered 600 to the Huskies, including 567 to HBU quarterback Bailey Zappe.
The Red Raiders came into the matchup as a 39-point favorite and were looking for a solid start to the 2020 season in what has been quite the offseason in college football.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells said postgame. “A few things that stand out: the goal-line stand early in the game, the pick by (Zech McPhearson) down in the tight redzone, the last series by our (offensive) linemen and (SaRodorick Thompson. I thought he ran the ball really hard, and our O-line really gutted out 95 snaps.
“Certainly, there’s lot to clean up, and we know that,” Wells said. “We hurt ourselves in the second quarter on offense. I think we had a chance on a couple seam balls that we just missed, and they were physical mistakes. I understand that didn’t hurt us per say from a completion spot, but here’s the deal: we had a chance in the middle of that second quarter to really extend the lead, and we did not. Had some stuff on (defense) where we just got beat. We just flat got beat man-coverage on a couple times. (Bailey Zappe) took advantage of it, and he did a nice job. Credit the O-line there at the end. I thought it was a pretty gutsy last drive, and they just kind of willed themselves down the field with three and a half minutes to go.”
That wasn't out of the shotgun...
The Red Raiders began their first drive of the game out of the wing-T formation in honor of Tommy McVay. That opening drive took less than two minutes for the Red Raiders to get their first touchdown of the season from Erik Ezukanma. Wells said he talked to offensive coordinator David Yost about the suggestion, and Yost and his offensive minds worked on that to honor McVay.
“We’ll honor him in a few ways as the year goes on,” Wells said. “He meant so much to Texas Tech, it’s just a small thing to honor Tommy, but it’s a big deal to our players and our coaches in our program, and they were excited to run that play. It was a good run by SaRodorick and a nice job by the O-line.”
Things to clean up
Early in the first half, quarterback Alan Bowman reached a bit and threw his first interception of the year, which stunned the offense’s rhythm. Bowman on the game threw for 38 of 52 for 430 yards, two touchdowns, and – of course – the lone turnover for the Red Raiders in the pick.
Bowman said he thinks he responded well after the interception, however. He said he wants to anticipate his receivers coming out of their route and might be a step early.
“After that pick, it kind of, as weird as it is, I kind of just settled in,” Bowman said. “Can’t get too down, can’t get too high. So, next play mentality and keep going.”
Wells liked what he saw from Bowman and said he did a nice job keeping the offense together especially after the turnover.
“Even when there were a couple of three-and-outs,” Wells said, “he’ll keep you in better. He’s a good quarterback, and I thought his demeanor, though, was good tonight.”
Secondary
Coming into this season, a key takeaway for this year’s defense was trying to prevent the big play, which was something the Red Raiders gave up a lot last year. Some of last season snuck into the season debut and the rust showed.
Wells said they did get beat a couple times in the secondary which needs to be cleaned in the next weeks before the Red Raiders host Texas at home for a 2:30 p.m. slated start.
“I think we got a little down,” Wells said. “I think we get beat a couple times and in the secondary you better be kind of like a relief pitcher: you better have a short memory in case you give up a home run, two-run lead. You got to have a short memory, and I think that affected us, those guys back there. We got to tighten coverages down, and just like on the flip-side, we got to be able to pressure the (quarterback).”
Moving forward
Texas Tech heads into a bye week next week before returning to Jones AT&T Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. start against the Texas Longhorns to open conference play. The Longhorns opened their season with a convincing 59-3 win over UTEP. Both teams are 1-0 along with Oklahoma and West Virginia capturing wins over the weekend.