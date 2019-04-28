Texas Tech is now on a six-game winning streak after completing the sweep over Oklahoma State this afternoon at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. Texas Tech head coach Tim Tadlock, Dylan Neuse and John McMillon spoke the media after game three.

Tim Tadlock

- On Bryce Bonnin’s performance, “Thought he was outstanding, had great mound presence, great stuff, good secondary stuff.”

- Tadlock praised Oklahoma State’s Brett Standlee who pitched for six innings and kept the Red Raiders from scoring up until the seventh. “He was probably towards the end of his rope a little bit.”

- Tadlock said they moved Josh Jung over to shortstop, he said it has been a lot of fun and felt like that stride has been coming for this team. “These guys work, they stick with it each day, put the work in and do what they need to do to have some success.”

- Tadlock said there is not a lot of guys coming out of bullpens like Clayton Beeter. “We’re really excited about him every time he goes to the mound, you’re going, ‘well, this is cool to watch.’”

- Mason Montgomery and Erikson Lanning will be pitching in both midweek games against UTRGV.

- Tadlock said he liked the way all three starting pitchers threw this weekend, Micah Dallas, Caleb Kilian and Bonnin.

- Tadlock said the team was real sharp offensively at times and moved on a lot of pitches.

- Tadlock said he pays attention to Big 12 standings daily. “My wife would probably appreciate it if I could quit looking at it some. It’s a really good league and it’s neat to see who gets who each day and so we look at scores, we look at the standings as far as that goes.”

- On the competition in left field between Cody Masters and Max Marusak, “Both those guys bring a lot to the table, they’re both really good runners, they’re both really competitive and right now it’s been right and left and I guess if anybody really takes off, they take the job. There’s some other guys you can work in there, don’t forget about O’Tremba, he had some really big at-bats early. He’s ready for the opportunity for sure.”

Dylan Neuse

- Neuse said Standlee started to leave a couple of balls up there in the seventh which allowed the Red Raiders to get some hits off and start scoring.

- He said the key to not getting too frustrated at bad at-bats is to just move on and not let past at-bats affect the present one.

- On Bonnin’s performance, “He had to get into a groove, we know what he can do. He threw the ball really well, so if he can spot up those strikes, he can be very successful in this league.”

- Neuse described the team not having the season they wanted so they changed their attitude to one of needing to step up even in the midweek games. “(McMillon) stepped up as a verbal leader.”

John McMillon

- McMillon said Coach Gardner called a good weekend series and the pitching staff did a lot of research on Oklahoma State. “We had a good plan going in, how we were going to pitch everybody and really just had three days of guys executing pitches.”

- McMillon said they knew Clayton Beeter was going to be good back in the fall and he was surprised at how easy it looked for Beeter to throw 96 mph fastballs.

- McMillon said for himself, his fastball command has gotten better which has helped setup his off-speed pitches. “You’re not going to have your best stuff every day. If it’s a day where you don’t have your best stuff, I think, you’ve just got to commit to it.”

- McMillon then gave the origin story behind about how the song “Big Bad John” by Jimmy Dean came to be his walkup song, which is related to his grandfather, Charles Gee, “My pa-pa passed away recently, I had to fly home the Kansas weekend to go see pa-pa one more time and he would always call me Big Bad John, he said, ‘here comes Big Bad John’, and we had a really great relationship, he really molded me into the man I am today and I love him so much.”