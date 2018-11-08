The Texas Tech basketball team spoke with the media about the previous Incarnate Word game and the upcoming game against Mississippi Valley State for the start of the Hall of Fame Classic Regional Round at 8 p.m. tomorrow following the season-opener for women’s basketball against Jacksonville State at 5:30 p.m. Students who show up to come get a wristband for early entrance into the football game against Texas on Saturday. Those who show up to the women’s game also get to stay in the arena for the men’s game. Here is what head coach Chris Beard, freshman guard Kyler Edwards and graduate guard Matt Mooney said during the press conference.

Chris Beard

- Beard started off with his opening comments, stating this weekend is a big weekend for Tech sports with soccer as they host Princeton for round one of the NCAA Tournament and women’s basketball as head coach Marlene Stollings makes her debut as coach of the women’s basketball program for Tech. Beard said the Lady Raiders have been practicing hard.

- On Mississippi Valley State, “First of all it’s just so early in college basketball, nobody is separated, I guess Duke is separated from the rest of us but you’re either 1-0 or 0-1 or maybe 0-0, so what you do is look at them. First of all, they’ve got good talent, lot of experienced players, they have an All-Conference player back, they’re a bigger team more athletic than our first contest against Incarnate Word, so they pass the eye test.”

- He also said he personally knows of the Mississippi Valley State head coach. “He’s been successful wherever he’s been including some stops in Texas.”

- Beard also said they have seen several of their players play. Assistant coach Glynn Cyprien has a relationship with one of the coaches on that staff as well and Khavon Moore played with one of their players during high school. “So college basketball is kind of a big family if you would say. Everybody’s kind of related in some way.”

- Beard preached two things during the press conference and that was consistency and discipline. “Both of the illegal screens that we got in the game were good calls by the officials. Malik and Tariq just got kind of greedy at the end. They’re setting the screen and then stick their hip out there at the end, you just can’t do that, so ultimately it falls on me and our coaching staff.”

- In regards to recruiting, Beard said one of the things Tech is selling is “Come to Tech and play a big role”.

- On Tariq Owens, “It was crazy because he played 10 minutes because of foul trouble. School record in blocked shots and people are wanting his autograph on the foyer. He’s got to get where he can play more. Tariq’s a full-time player for us, he’s starting right now, he’s a guy I think has All-Big 12 potential, both All-Conference and All-Defensive.”

Kyler Edwards

- Edwards played in his first collegiate basketball game against Incarnate Word last Tuesday and scored a total of 10 points while also having two rebounds, two steals and one assist. “Lot of nerves going into the game. First game, but my teammates gave me good opportunities like getting me open and all the good stuff. I feel like I did okay for the first game.”

- He went on to say he has worked all summer for that moment. “I just thought I was ready for the moment.”

- He then talked about playing in front of a crowd like the one that showed up for the season-opener. “It was crazy because I hadn’t played in front of that many people before.”

- On having the students take part in signing the Matador Song with the players on the court, “They cheer for us so much, we wanted to share the victory with them.”

Matt Mooney

- Mooney said they knew Edwards was going to play a big role for the Red Raiders. “He’s a gamer, he’s got a lot of confidence, so we’re real confident in him.”

- Mooney said he appreciates the crowd and he had a lot of fun playing in front of a big crowd.

He then talked about the success of the defense in the second half, which allowed just seven points. “At one point I just looked up at the score and I was like, ‘how many points did they have at half?’ because we really hadn’t let them score much in the second half and when you can get stop after stop, it helps you separate.” He also credited the success to the adjustments by the coaches.