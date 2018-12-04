The No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders come back to Lubbock for their next three contests starting with a matchup against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders look to continue their undefeated streak. Head coach Chris Beard, Brandone Francis and Tariq Owens spoke with the media about Arkansas-Pine Bluff and the state of the team as well.

Chris Beard

- Beard starting off saying in his opening statement that he fully respects Arkansas-Pine Bluff and has the team’s full attention. He stated this chunk of games are important because they're a “season within the season” to prepare to close out December and start Big 12 play.

- Beard stressed the importance of balance on the team, saying “you can’t be at your best unless you have balance”.

- After facing Memphis, Beard said his team got better just from that single game.

- More on that outing, Beard said that was the best half the Tigers have played all year long. He talked about the slow starts and said sometimes it is not necessarily the team having a slow start but the other team simply playing hard to win.

- In terms of consistency, they are looking for everyone on the team to play positive, while not necessarily having a big game, but no one on the team is hurting the team. “We have not gotten there yet even in our best moments this year, we’ve still got a couple of guys that aren’t playing up to their potential and expectations.”

- For Deshawn Corprew, Beard said he is looking for more consistency from him. “Corprew’s shown the ability to play at this level on both ends of the floor, now it’s just consistency. That’s what separates the average guy from the really good player.”

- Before the Red Raiders got back on the bus in Florida, a man wanted to talk to Malik Ondigo, and Ondigo took photos with him but before he got on the bus, Ondigo took off his shirt and handed it to the man. Beard said stories like that, that pop up on social media, are usually fluff, “but with Malik it’s not and it’s just like with Brandone last year. Brandone didn’t know there was any camera on him when he was at Popeye’s or something.”

- Beard then gave the story on Francis giving his shoes to a fan in a Church’s Chicken (Beard said it was a Popeye’s at the press conference). “Brandone Francis has transformed his body since he got here, for lack of better words, he was kind of a pudgy guy, couldn’t play at this level. So, I’m always on Brandone on diet and this that and that and Brandone’s on a strictly no fried food diet, no sodas and this and that, so where the whole world is congratulating Brandone, I called him and I was like, ‘hey Brandone, what the hell are you doing at a (Church’s Chicken)?’”

- In regards to Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Beard said it's a scary team. He also spoke highly of Martaveous McKnight who has 175 points this season, 22 assists and 33 rebounds. “They’re really, really athletic and they have a guard that is averaging over 25 points a game which this morning I think he was ninth in the country in scoring. He’s a very aggressive player.”

Brandone Francis

- Francis said it does not matter to him whether he comes off the bench or starts, he just wants to win. “This is my last year it is all about winning and getting into the tournament for us.”

- Francis said he is getting more comfortable playing with Corprew and he has improved a lot.

- Francis described the team chemistry this season as improving.

Tariq Owens

- Against Memphis, Owens said the defense picked up the intensity in the second half. “Team defense just really me do what I can do.”

- While still going for blocks even with four fouls, Owens said it is difficult and is something that lingered in the back of his head. “We still had to be aggressive defensively, so just changes your strategy a little bit.”

- Owens said the key to winning and coming back during these closer games like Memphis is the preparedness and the message from Beard and the coaching staff at halftime. When talking about Beard speaking to them at halftime, he gave a slight laugh, which prompted Beard to ask him, “What are you laughing at?”. Owens then replied and said, “You’re very motivation coach”.