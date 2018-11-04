The Texas Tech Red Raiders lost to the Oklahoma Sooners 51-46 at Jones AT&T Stadium. It was a game that featured multiple lead changes and a 199-yard receiving game from junior wide receiver Antoine Wesley. Freshman Alan Bowman threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns before exiting the game on an injury and sophomore Jett Duffey threw for 139 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 47 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore running back Da’Leon Ward rushed for 53 yards and one touchdown while also receiving 74 yards and one touchdown. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Wesley and junior defensive back Justus Parker gave their thoughts on the game.

Kliff Kingsbury

- There was no new update on Bowman. The injury had nothing to do with him getting hit in the head by a football during warmups but did occur when Bowman rushed for the goal line and got hit. After the post-game press conference, Tech Athletics released a statement saying Bowman was transported to Covenant Medical Center and is being evaluated for a reoccurrence of his partially collapsed lung injury, which first happened in the game against West Virginia.

- On the team’s performance tonight, “Fought hard. That’s a really good football team they’re playing. Had some opportunities, thought we came out hot, started fast against a team you need to like that, just didn’t finish.”

- When asked about the fight the team had, he said this. “We’ve been fighting hard, we’ve just got to find a way to win these games.”

- On Duffey’s performance, Kingsbury said he was proud of his effort although he came out a bit sluggish. However, Kingsbury said that was because he was not giving him plays he was comfortable with.

- On Dakota Allen, Kingsbury said it obviously did not help to have him out of the game for the defense. “I’ve been proud of Riko and the way he’s stepped up when called upon last week and this week but you’re talking about a senior veteran, very cerebral player that gets us lined up and diagnoses things out there, to not have him most of the game obviously did not help our cause.”

- Early on, Vaughnte Dorsey picked off Kyler Murray twice in the game which set up the Red Raiders with two touchdowns. On that early success, Kingsbury said he thinks Murray just did not see them a couple of times. “One he sailed and the first one, it looked like a big window and Dorsey got behind some linemen and dropped into it.”

- For Ward, Kingsbury said it was good to get him going again. “That’s what we expected all year.”

- Thoughts on Vaughnte Dorsey and how he was doing after he went down, “I think he’s fine I saw him after the game and he’s a tough young man. I think he did something to his shoulder but nothing drastic. Thought he played with a lot of juice, hitting hard like he always does and had a great energy out there.”

- In regards to team discipline and penalties, Kingsbury said it was much improved. Tech had seven penalties for 69 yards while Oklahoma had 10 penalties for 113 yards.

- In regards to defending against CeeDee Lamb and Marquise Brown, Kingsbury said he thought the defense competed as best they could against them and said both of those receivers are future NFL players.

- When asked how anyone could slow down Kyler Murray, Kingsbury said, “you don’t.” He also said he has never seen Murray throw two interceptions to start a game off and predicted Murray will also be an NFL player who will be hard to manage. “They wouldn’t be able to stop him up there either.”

- When talking about Zach Austin’s touchdown catch, Kingsbury said he had told Austin that he was going to make a big play for Tech and said that play was huge.

Antoine Wesley

- Even when he recorded 199 receiving yards, Wesley said he felt like he did not do enough in the game.

- On Duffey, “I think he did an awesome job. Like we always say, ‘next guy up’, just got to make plays and I felt like he did tonight.”

Justus Parker

- On the defense as a whole, “I thought we were off and on. I thought there were some good times but you lose and you let up 51 points, it’s not a good day for the defense.”

- He then talked about Dorsey and the two interceptions early in the game as well as the hit against Oklahoma’s tight end. “It’s exciting, especially for a guy like Vaughnte, who has been working his butt off.”

- “They tried to call targeting about every other game on Vaughnte, it’s what he’s known for. He loves the game, he plays with a lot of passion and works really hard. I’m just excited about everything he’s doing for us.”

- He lastly talked about the crowd size and previewed Texas a bit. “You could just feel it. It’s tough to come into the Jones and play especially with a big crowd like that. I’m excited for next week because I know our fans don’t like Texas.”