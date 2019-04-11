Texas Tech's Matt Wells, Madison Akamnonu and Riko Jeffers addressed the media prior to trucking down I-20 to the metroplex this weekend for the annual Spring Game in Frisco at The Star.

- Wells said he wants to evaluate how his team takes the field and the trip via bus in Frisco. The game atmosphere will help the team out but this is also for the fans, Wells said. He wants this 15th practice to be worth it and he'll use it as an evaluation for younger guys. That's the case because of some injuries within the receiving and defensive back groups.

- Wells knows there's more to go but he's pleased where they're at right now. He said at the time of his arrival it was about establishing a culture and then installing the system, which took the offense three installments while the defense went through with learning their different packages. He added they took big strides in learning how to practice and now it's about going back through it over and over again in the summer and going forward.



- However, Wells said continuing to build quality depth is one of his biggest concerns. He'll need for some of the incoming guys to step it up with injuries and such sidelining guys. He mentioned winning football is not about front line guys but about building role players and backups that will be able to contribute. "That'll take care of itself when we get there."

- Building that culture and depth was something the national title caliber Red Raider basketball team owns. Wells was in Minneapolis to watch the historic run in the NCAA Tournament by coach Chris Beard and Co. Wells said it was an experience he'll never forget, especially with the Red Raider nation showing up but he learned a lot about Beard's success.

- "I'd love to create the same type of culture," Wells said. "I think there's a lot of similarities in terms of development, in terms of coaching, the development of strength and conditioning, the nutrition, the toughness, the mental toughness, how you're going to practice and what kind of teammate you are. I want to translate that into this program. That's what we've been about. That's why we were hired. I think it fits Lubbock. All that basketball did was confirm it for me."

- More on the subject, Wells said he believes "winning breeds winning." He said his guys can be motivated by watching other programs throughout campus win. In his short amount of time he's noticed that not only basketball has shown a transformation but other teams have as well.

- Three offensive weapons to watch out for are Erik Ezukanma, Tyler Carr and Caden Leggett. All three have displayed strong hands and the ability to make plays in the passing game.

- Expect to see the Texas Tech secondary mix it up in terms of who gets reps. Wells said much like the offensive line it will be about cross training and playing his best guys that can get the job done. "Is the third corner playing better than the third safety or is the third corner playing better than the second safety? If that's true, then one of the first or second corners is going to safety and the third corner is coming in to play where he's most comfortable and that's corner - same thing with the offensive line."

- Akamnonu touched on playing next to Terence Steele, who was flipped from right tackle to left with Travis Bruffy. Akamnonu said it was different at first but they've adjusted well. For him personally, though, he's stayed at left guard and that's the only position he's practiced this spring.

- Jeffers said he's excited to see his family being from the area. But he's most excited of being able to treat most of the outing as a real game.

- He'll have to step up with Dakota Allen going to the NFL, but he's trying to be his own player. Jeffers said he's aiming to be more of a leader on the team.

- Wells commented on three suspended players still serving their time. Corey Fulcher, Da'Leon Ward and Joe Wallace remain in the dog house with no significant update on their status.