Texas Tech is set to finish the regular season in a three-game weekend series against TCU with Saturday’s game being Senior Night to honor the baseball program’s lone senior, Cameron Warren. Game one will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, game two will be at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and the Senior Night game will be at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Head coach Tim Tadlock, Josh Jung and Warren talked with the media ahead of the matchup.

Tim Tadlock

- Tadlock started off talking about TCU’s left-handed pitcher, Nick Lodolo, “He’s been really tough against us, tough angle, good fastball, good slider. Seems like every time we get into this position, we think fastball, slider and he breaks out the changeup against us and we hadn’t seen it much. So, he’s a handful.”

- Tadlock praised TCU assistant coach Bill Mosiello and how he runs the offense for the Horned Frogs. He described it as aggressive. “Got a lot of respect for how they play.”

- It will once again be the same rotation with Micah Dallas starting on Thursday, Caleb Kilian on Friday and Bryce Bonnin on Saturday.

- On what he said to the players with the Big 12 Championship being within their grasp, “Continue the process to prepare yourself to get ready to play and it’s a great opportunity for us. Exciting time. Not a whole lot has to be said quite honestly. There’s some really good leaders in that locker room.”

- Tadlock said the team is looking forward to having three-night games this weekend.

- Tadlock said Warren is a lot of fun to have on the team.

- Tadlock also considers Erikson Lanning a senior as well with how long he has been with the team.

- Regarding finals being done, Tadlock said there is an absolutely a relief with the players being done with schoolwork.

Josh Jung

- On what Warren means for the team, “He’s been a huge part the last two years with our run to Omaha and this year going for the title this weekend. The dude picks everything at first base, he saves us a lot. Gets a lot of outs over there, saves us. I know I hug his neck all the time because he saves me. He knows how to pick it. He’s been a huge force for us.”

- On what this TCU series means to him, “Going for the title. So, it means everything honestly.”

- When asked about facing a good lineup in TCU, Jung referenced Oklahoma State also had a good lineup and everybody saw the pitching staff shut them down too.

Cameron Warren

- On his time with Texas Tech, “It’s going to be special. By myself, it will be a little lonely, a little shorter than most other senior nights but it’ll be fun. It’s been a special three years here.”

- His mom, sister and grandfather will be in attendance for the game and celebration.

- Warren described the TCU pitching staff as old and experienced.

- Warren said Lodolo seems to turn it up when he comes to Lubbock.

- Even though it is a senior night, Warren said it is just like any other weekend to him and if they take care of business then they will have more home games.

- With his 60 RBIs, Warren gave the credit to the hitters that got on base before he stepped up to the plate.