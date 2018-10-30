The Texas Tech Red Raiders continue to prepare for the start of the season as the exhibition game against UTEP is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and the official season opener against Incarnate Word is on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m., with both games being in the United Supermarkets Arena. Last Saturday, the Red Raiders played in a scrimmage against Houston. Head coach Chris Beard, sophomore guard Jarrett Culver and graduate guard Matt Mooney spoke with the media ahead of the UTEP exhibition.

Chris Beard

- Beard first gave a few announcements. Firstly, he mentioned the exhibition game against UTEP and that the $10 from the tickets sold goes directly to the Santa Fe Strong Fund. All tickets are general admission and the game is not apart of the season ticket package. Students can still go to the game for free and Beard said they will do a headcount of the students and match the price. “Myself and some of my friends personally will pay the $10 per student to the charity.” Students will also have the option to donate.

- For the season-opening game against Incarnate Word, the Elite 8 banner will be unveiled and there will be giveaways as well.

- The program has also reached an all-time high for season tickets sold this season with an estimate of seven thousand seats sold. “I’m so appreciative of that. Everybody that spends their money to support our program but now we go the extra step and really just try to educate people how important it is for people to actually fill those seven thousand seats. I understand it’s impossible for all season ticket holders to come to every game, you’ve got other obligations, families, kids, things pop up, but what we’re asking our season ticket holders is to please take that little extra effort and actually give your tickets to people on game night if you can’t come to the game.”

- At the end of the season, for the last home game, season-ticket holders who have gone to or have filled seats for 90 percent of the games will receive a gift, Beard said. “I promise you it’s not going to be a pennant or a coffee gift certificate. It’s going to be something very nice. Kirby Hocutt himself has told me confidently that this will be a gift everyone likes. If you don’t like the gift at the end of the year, come see me personally and I’ll get you another gift.”

- He gave his thoughts on the team’s performance against Houston. “We’re definitely a work in progress. All sorts of things we need to work but I don’t think we’re any different than any other team in the country but we did show some flashes of who we could be.”

- In regards to redshirt senior guard Norense Odiase, Beard said he has done well in his leadership in the locker room. “Norense leads in two ways: one, he leads by example, guy takes care of his craft every day, works hard, nobody outworks him, he’s disciplined, he does what he’s supposed to do… then the second thing he’s one of our better players.”

- Beard said the defense is going to have to carry the team early and all season long. “It’s no secret we’ve got to be one of the best defensive teams.”

- He also shared that Villanova head coach Jay Wright told him that the Red Raiders might have been one of the best defensive teams the Wildcats had played all year.

- For the offense, Beard said they have a chance to have balance and have four or five players with double-digit points in every game.

- He then talked a little more in-depth about his players starting with redshirt senior guard Brandone Francis, who Beard also thought would be one of the better defensive players. Odiase, he said, is one of the biggest strongest players in the Big 12. For Tariq Owens, Beard said he is one of the best shot-blockers in all of college basketball and Mooney is a good defense with long arms.

- He went on to say that assistant coach Mark Adams is the best defensive coach he’s ever known.

- Currently, there are eight players that have solidified themselves as players that will receive minutes. Although, Beard is looking for a real sixth man.

- He then went over the freshmen and started off saying forward Malik Ondigo is going to special one day, guard Kyler Edwards is going to play early in his career, forward Josh Mballa gives some depth in the frontcourt and is going to play minutes and forward Khavon Moore is continuing his rehab.

- For Mballa, Beard said they liked what they saw in the scrimmage against Houston from him and for Moore, he said he is a big part of Tech’s plan for this season and the future.

- In regards to Moore, the surgery was a success and the bone is healed. Now it is just a matter of comfort and working the relationship between work and rest, Beard said. “As much as I want Khavon to help us win our first game or 10th game or 15th game, I’m much more concerned about his future.” He went on to say Moore is going to be one of the best players in the Big 12 and he expects Moore to play after college as well.

Matt Mooney

- Mooney said, with the season about to start, that around this time of the year they get tired of playing against their own team. “Just ready to play somebody else, beat up on somebody else.”

- Alongside with winning the exhibition, Mooney said they are hoping to clean up some things against UTEP.

- Mooney then talked about the fanbase. “I didn’t know there were seven thousand season-tickets. It’s pretty exciting, especially coming from a school where we didn’t have as many fans and as big of an arena, as big of a fanbase, so it’s going to be really fun to play in front of this home crowd. I’ve heard a lot of good things.”

- When comparing the school he has been at, he said Tech is different in that the offseason is more intense. “Every player here is in the gym all the time.”

Jarrett Culver

- With Culver, who experienced the rise of fan support last year, he also gave his thoughts on the fanbase this year. “The support last year was amazing and this year I feel like it’s only going to get better.”

- For the start of this year compared to last year, Culver said he has changed into more of a leader mindset. He said he is more of a vocal leader.

- The last couple of weeks of practice have been intense, Culver said. “We take one day at time to just try and get better.”

- Culver talked about head strength and conditioning coach John Reilly, saying he has made a huge impact on the program. “He’s one of the best in the country at what he does.”