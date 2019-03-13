Texas Tech baseball begins conference play in Austin, against Texas, this weekend starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 15. The Red Raiders go into conference play 11-3 overall and are sitting on a five-game win streak. Head coach Tim Tadlock, sophomore catcher Braxton Fulford and sophomore right-handed pitcher Kurt Wilson talked with the media ahead of the series against Texas.

Tim Tadlock

- When asked if his team was ready going into conference play, Tadlock said this, “I don’t think there’s anything we can do about it if they’re not, so we’ll go to work today, excited about practice today. I don’t think you’re ever there in this game, so probably the answer to that is no.”

- Josh Jung seems to be doing good and has been in the training room a lot.

- Tadlock said he is not too concerned about who they are playing rather than his team growing and get better each day.

- Regarding pitchers, Tadlock said there is a different time frame for every pitcher. For some, they can walk in and essentially own the mound and for others, it will take a few years to reach that point.

- Tadlock said he thought Caleb Kilian was better than what the line showed in the last series he pitched. “Overall, he’s going to give you a chance to go win every time he pitches.”

- Tadlock said the canceled Tuesday game against New Mexico the Red Raiders would have had would have helped the team adjust their inner clocks because of Daylight Savings.

Braxton Fulford

- Fulford said Mason Montgomery has gotten more comfortable on the mound as the season has progressed. “His first start, he was obviously nervous like everyone would be. Got comfortable out there, found the zone early in games maybe more so than he did in his first start.”

- When asked about the Texas series, Fulford said it is a big one. “We want to prove we’re better than Texas and they’re obviously our biggest rival, so it means a lot if we can beat them.”

- Fulford described Clayton Beeter’s fastball as the set up for his slider which can be unhittable.

Kurt Wilson

- Wilson described all of the pitchers in the bullpen as having a close bond.

- Wilson also described Eriskon Lanning, Kilian and Montgomery as having a presence on the mound with the mentality that they will beat the opponent in those starting innings.