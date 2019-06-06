Texas Tech coach Tim Tadlock and Oklahoma State coach Josh Holliday addressed the media before Friday's afternoon battle with Oklahoma State in the Lubbock Super Regional. The winner in the best-of-three series advances to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Facing off against a Big 12 foe will be interesting for both programs but the stakes are even higher now in the postseason. Tadlock said he and Holliday understand where they sit and are thankful for that.

"Well, the good thing is he and I get to sit in the dugout, and it's really up to the kids. I think the kids are excited about the competition," Tadlock said. "He said it in his opening statement; we're both fortunate. We don't take it for granted that we're playing this weekend, and probably at this point you need to play good baseball, you've got to go earn the right to win whoever you're playing."

Tadlock addressed the program's hot streak over the past years. This postseason marks the 14th appearance for the Red Raiders and the fourth year Texas Tech has advanced to the Super Regional round. The previous three came in 2014, 2016 and 2018 with all three winning Supers to advance.

Things are looking up for the Red Raiders as well with the Cowboys visiting again this year with Texas Tech having the upper hand after a series sweep of OK-State. Texas Tech outscored Oklahoma State 27-8 in that series, notched 33 hits and struck out 46 Cowboys over that span.

"Well, you've got to give credit to our kids and our administration. We've got support behind us. We all work for a guy that's really easy to work for in Kirby Hocutt," Tadlock said. "He's a baseball AD. He believes in college baseball and gives us everything we need to have success, and our staff has done a good job, a bunch of diligent guys, like baseball. Really we don't ever look at it from the standpoint the way you look at it. We try to put in an honest day's -- I don't call it work, but we just go do what we do each day, and fortunate to be where we are."

Micah Dallas will get the nod for the Red Raiders on the mound on Friday. Tadlock said he trusts in his pitching staff to get the job done. He commented on the depth at the position and the progress he's seen them make individually throughout the year.

"Well, I mean, really all you can do is wake up tomorrow and get ready to play tomorrow. You can't do much about Omaha tomorrow. What we can do is we've got one game tomorrow and the guys have prepared for that. They'll embrace the opportunity to compete tomorrow," Tadlock said. "

You know, this is a game where you're as good as your next one, and our guys understand that for the most part. They're amateurs, they're college guys, and there's been some distractions this week with the draft and all the stuff going on for all these guys, and you hope we've all managed it good and they're ready togo. But you know, you're right, we pitched really good last weekend. All of them threw the ball really well. I know they've tried to do the best they can this week getting ready to go."

Speaking of the draft, future Texas Ranger Josh Jung had his number called at No. 8 overall this week. The distraction Tadlock referenced is something he believes will not bother his guys who were selected.

However, Holliday said he mostly agrees with Tadlock but does see some distraction in the draft in particular the first round on Monday night.

"I couldn't imagine Baker Mayfield going to the sideline calling time-out in the CollegeFootball Playoff and finding out he just got drafted or someone shooting a three-pointer in the Final Four finding out he just got drafted," Holliday said. "That's essentially what was happening on Monday night in the first round.I think trying to time it to where kids are not in the field of play, actually playing a game and looking in the stand to see if they got drafted would be a compromise. I agree with what coach is saying about these kids have to handle multiple things going on.He's right. But when the first and second rounds are going on and there's kids actually playing games and you've got parents that are holding phones, it's just --I've got to believe there's a way to find a date that there's not actually games being played or players playing games checking their phones or -- to me that would be a fair compromise to try to do it when there's no games actually going on, and then like he said, deal with it.It's a good thing for most of the kids. The ones that are disappointed you have to turn the page quickly and move on if you're still playing and embrace the chance to play college baseball. But yeah, I find that dynamic of the draft occurring while games are being played, you wouldn't see that in any other major sport."



