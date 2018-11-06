- Coach Kingsbury’s first question had to do with his strength and conditioning coach Rusty Whitt’s tackle on a fan that rushed the field against Oklahoma. “I’m glad he didn’t snap the guys neck. I thought he was going to have flashbacks and we were going to be in trouble. But, just a good American doing his duty to the country, I guess.”

The moment has arrived for the 26 seniors on the Red Raider football roster. Things just won’t be the same without Jah’Shawn Johnson , Dakota Allen or Clayton Hatfield , just to name a few, after Saturday. Texas comes into Lubbock to wrap up Texas Tech’s home slate with the final two games being away from Lubbock.

- On a more serious note, Kingsbury said his starting QB Alan Bowman is still in the hospital in Lubbock as of Tuesday afternoon. He’s hopeful he’ll be released as early as Wednesday. Kingsbury was asked by a reporter if he’s seen or spoken to Bowman since his injury. Coach had some fun with that question, “No, we just use him when he’s on the field and then if he’s in the hospital he’s on his own.” Kliff’s response received a pretty decent amount of laughter before he continued. “Yes, we went and saw him after the game, and constant communication, and making sure he’s okay. He’s a competitor so he’s tough ... His teammates have done a good job seeing him. Kirby’s gone by there, President Schovanec, which I appreciate those guys greatly for that. So, he’s keeping his spirits up.”

- Jett Duffey was the third-stringer at the position before McLane Carter was injured week one against Ole Miss. Since then, Duffey has been filling in as backup and has now had two opportunities to respond with Bowman dealing with his lung issue. Kingsbury said Duffey turned a corner during the TCU game. He said this past weekend was on him because he didn’t know Bowman would be done after halftime. Coach thinks Duffey competed despite not planning well enough for that situation again.

- As far as Carter’s situation, “Yeah, I mean, it’s not 100 percent I’d say but we’re getting there. I like the progress we’ve made. Will he be able to go Saturday? I’m not sure. But, I like the progress being made. So, I’m hopeful.” Kingsbury went on to say that Carter is, however, getting most of the second-team snaps behind Duffey.

- LB Dakota Allen may have seen the end of his playing career at Texas Tech last weekend. The star Red Raider linebacker suffered “some sort of knee deal,” as Kingsbury described, and is questionable. “We’ll see. He’s day-to-day as of right now that’s the best I can give. We probably won’t know until Saturday f he can go.”

- Texas will be led by QB Sam Ehlinger. Kingsbury said Ehlinger is Tim Tebow-esque when on the field. He has tons of weapons and they’re scoring at will. “He’s making plays with his feet and his arm. You gotta give credit to his coaches, coach Herman for the development, progression he’s taken in year two. That’s a credit to the coaching staff and then Ehlinger’s hard work and dedication to that craft.”

- John Bonney transferred from Texas to Texas Tech in August. Bonney said it’s often perceived that he can give full details about his former team but that’s not quite the case. He said he can call out tendencies from his former teammates but the Tech coaching staff has been watching film all season on Texas and will know more than he would. Kingsbury on Bonney’s situation: “Yeah, I won’t have a conversation with him about that, that’s not, in our best interest. I wouldn’t put the kid in that situation. He has a ton of respect for his coaching staff and his teammates and that’s not something we’d ever do ... we won’t even have a conversation about that.”

- Kingsbury said Bonney is mild-manner, but it’ll be bittersweet for him going up against his former team. Kingsbury wants it to show more about Bonney’s person rather than rivalry.

- Kingsbury on the problems the Texas defense poses to them: “Yeah, I mean, all of it. They are a senior-laden group. They have played a lot of football and people have a hard time running the football against them. Will Grier, it took a monster performance and he was on the money last week to do what they did and pull that victory out.

It's a really good group. Great playmakers. Coach Orlando has done a great job. They all fly to the football schematically. He keeps you on your heels doing different things and we'll have our hands full.”

MORE ON INJURIES

With Dakota Allen possibly not going on Saturday, expect for LB Brayden Stringer going in for him. Kingsbury is committed to redshirting Stringer but said he’ll find a way to use him if needed.

Tre King hasn’t been in the mix at running back the past couple of weeks because of a knee injury. He’s going to be game-time.

Connor Killian is working through a foot injury and is a no-go this week against Texas. He’s been heavily missed in that run game. Donte Thompson and Tyler Carr are available but Kingsbury wants Mason Reed to get some looks during the week.

Jah’Shawn Johnson

- Johnson is one of the key seniors being honored on Saturday. From his words, expect him to be the one shedding tears. He recently spoke with former Red Raider basketball guard Keenan Evans about the subject. Evans is riding on Johnson to cry his eyes out on the field.

- Johnson said he’d have it no other way than having Texas in Lubbock for his final home game. Here’s how the senior safety wrapped up his time at Texas Tech: “t's been amazing, man. I knew it was going to be tough when I came in but that was a challenge I wanted on myself. I wanted to be part of a turnaround and so that's why I came. I mean, we're moving in the right direction. It has been amazing and I'll cherish these last three or four and make the most of them.”

- He credits the defensive turnaround to players learning not to be selfish. “I think the unselfishness is what we've improved the most. Guys just out there playing for each other. Excited for each other. Happy when other people make plays, not down and trying to be all, you know, separated from each other or whatever.

Yeah, like I said, everyone is excited for each other to make plays and that just goes a long way with guys on the team.”

- The one thing Johnson wants to complete before leaving Texas Tech – Beat Texas. “I don't know, but like I said earlier in the year, we've got to find a way to win at home and we haven't done that. I haven't beat them at home, like you said. The road team has won the last four.

This will be a real big one for us. Be real special. Senior night, of course. And we owe it to the fans to end this home season the right way because they have supported us no matter what, being with us through thick and thin. We owe them one for this one.”

Demarcus Felton

- Felton has been around the program and has worked with a slew of different quarterbacks. He’s sticking with his guns though and says nothing changes once Bowman goes down and Duffey goes in or anyone really. “It's not a difficult switch at all. It's just the next player up, and you know, we have more options with Jett and more plays to run and it just opens up the playbook.”

- This is two weeks in a row that Lubbock gets to host a night game inside the Jones. Felton said he was ecstatic when the time was announced because of the energy in the stands. He wishes every game would be like that.

- Felton said he’s placing his bet that everybody is going to cry on Saturday.

- For him personally, Felton had opportunities to leave if he wanted but he stayed. Here’s why he’s happy with his decision.

“You know, it just finishing what you started, and I'm big on that. You know, anything I start, I want to finish it. Having an opportunity to finish it, where I started, which is in the Jones, is more than a blessing.”